Today is only the first day of Paris Fashion Week, and we've already been treated to a new sighting of Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner together. Something tells me this is a good sign for things to come in the next seven days. After Jenner stepped off the runway at the L'Oreal show, she accompanied Elordi on a date night in the French capital wearing a simple gray shift dress and pointy-toe black kitten heels.
If you look closely, you'll notice that fashion's favorite couple had a cute matching moment: they both wore small huggie earrings—Jenner's were studded with diamonds, while Elordi's were made of simple gold. Their minimalist, laid-back date night outfits are proof that sometimes less is more. This chic new appearance leaves me with one important question: Which Paris Fashion Week shows will they attend together in the next few days? Only time will tell! Scroll down to see their outfits and shop similar pieces.
Shop the 3 Key Pieces of Kendall Jenner's Date Night Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.