Fashion moms are our biggest style inspirations here at Who What Wear. Since they're always on the go, balancing school drop-off with meetings and after-work dinner plans, they know how to dress in a way that's comfortable, practical, and endlessly stylish. One person we look to the most is Hailey Bieber because she always makes it look easy. Her recent outfit is a perfect example of effortless cool and sophistication without relying on high heels, trousers, or a dress.
While out for dinner in L.A. this past week, Bieber was photographed wearing a polished denim ensemble. She styled a fitted tweed jacket as a top; paired it with low-slung, relaxed jeans; and grounded the outfit with black ballet mules. True to her signature off-duty style, she accessorized with retro sunglasses and a tote bag from The Row.
If you follow Bieber's off-duty style, you know she loves ballet flats, especially paired with jeans. While she's typically seen in classic flats or those with a block heel, she's now making the case for heeled mules, and we're here for it. The easy slip-on silhouette suits a busy, on-the-go routine, and the streamlined shape creates a balanced contrast against baggy jeans. Plus, the slight heel adds just enough lift for a touch of sophistication.
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Even if you aren't a mom, taking a page from Bieber's style playbook by pairing heeled ballet mules with jeans is the ideal solution for days when uncomfortable heels are out of the question. To re-create the look, scroll down to discover the chicest heeled ballet mules and jeans.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.