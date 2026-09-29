All the VMAs After-Party Outfits You Haven't Seen

From the Haim sisters to PinkPantheress, see what celebrities wore to the MTV Video Music Awards after-parties.

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Last night's VMAs were chock full of amazing red carpet moments, including Taylor Swift in a Tamara Ralph gown with a plethora of diamond jewels and newcomer Stella Lefty in a literal wedding dress. Inside, guests were treated to performances by Lisa, Charli XCX, Madonna, Kacey Musgraves, and more, plus the world premiere of a new Taylor Swift music video. But the night didn't end after the last statue was awarded. The after-parties brought a whole new wave of cool outfits, with celebrities swapping formal red-carpet gowns for more relaxed looks.

Julia Garner, for instance, changed out of the cone bra she wore while performing with Madonna onstage, slipping into a much more comfy A-line minidress. Katseye member Manon Bannerman wore low-slung jeans, while Sombr went with a low-cut top. Scroll down to see all the 2026 VMAs after-party outfits.

Danielle and Alana Haim

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Manon Bannerman

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Julia Garner

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Sombr

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Raye

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ella Bright

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

PinkPantheress

VMAs after party outfits 2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.