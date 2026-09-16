I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 7 Fall Trends Will Make My Outfits Even Chicer

Including the coolest jacket style.

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Sandy Koszarek wearing a track jacket and brown trousers.
(Image credit: @stylishsandy)
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For many fashion people, fall isn't just another season. It's the season. That is especially true for Sandy Koszarek, a former Nordstrom VIP stylist and the creator behind Stylish Sandy. Fall is truly where rich textures, deliberate layering, and bold new silhouettes have their moment. On that note, she always enjoyed helping her clients build their fall wardrobes at Nordstrom and continues to expand upon that with Stylish Sandy and in her own closet.

While Koszarek relies on her core wardrobe staples, seven key fall 2026 trends have caught her attention. Fresh, modern, and still versatile, these styles will elevate her signature looks even more. Keep scrolling for a deeper dive into the key 2026 trends, along with visual and outfit inspiration.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

Sandy Koszarek wearing a track jacket and brown trousers.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Jackets are my favorite category, and this fall, I can't wait to wear a funnel-neck style. It feels fresh and elevated, and I'll style it with everything from denim to trousers."

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Purple

Sandy Koszarek wearing a purple cardigan, white tee, and jeans.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Purple is a new color for me this fall, and I'm having fun with it. It feels fresh, modern, and surprisingly easy to wear."

Satin Pants

Sandy Koszarek wearing a cardigan, white tee, and satin trousers.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I'll be wearing relaxed tie-front pants this fall, especially in satin. They're so comfortable, and the satin makes them feel a little more elevated."

Slingback Kitten Heels

Sandy Koszarek wearing a tan jacket, purple sweater, and jeans.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Slingback kitten heels are at the top of my list for fall. I love how they add a feminine touch to jeans, trousers, or a straight skirt."

Plaid

Sandy Koszarek wearing a tan jacket and plaid bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Plaid is a pattern I love, and I'm excited to wear it this fall. I especially love it in a tailored short. It feels classic and polished."

Dark Denim

Sandy Koszarek wearing a track jacket and dark-wash jeans.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I love denim, and dark denim is what I'll be reaching for this fall. It feels perfect for the change of season and looks great with everything from blazers to boots."

Scarves

Sandy Koszarek wearing a brown blouse and brown trousers with a patterned scarf tied around her waist.

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Scarves are my favorite accessory for fall. I love how one can instantly elevate an outfit and pull the whole look together."

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.