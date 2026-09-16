I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 7 Fall Trends Will Make My Outfits Even Chicer

For many fashion people, fall isn't just another season. It's the season. That is especially true for Sandy Koszarek, a former Nordstrom VIP stylist and the creator behind Stylish Sandy. Fall is truly where rich textures, deliberate layering, and bold new silhouettes have their moment. On that note, she always enjoyed helping her clients build their fall wardrobes at Nordstrom and continues to expand upon that with Stylish Sandy and in her own closet.
While Koszarek relies on her core wardrobe staples, seven key fall 2026 trends have caught her attention. Fresh, modern, and still versatile, these styles will elevate her signature looks even more. Keep scrolling for a deeper dive into the key 2026 trends, along with visual and outfit inspiration.
Funnel-Neck Jackets
"Jackets are my favorite category, and this fall, I can't wait to wear a funnel-neck style. It feels fresh and elevated, and I'll style it with everything from denim to trousers."
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H&M
Funnel-Collar Twill Jacket
Steve Madden
Fayden Stand Collar Jacket
Toccin
Alyssa Faux Leather Funnel Neck Bomber
Nordstrom
Funnel Neck Suede Bomber Jacket
COS
Nylon Mock-Neck Jacket
Purple
"Purple is a new color for me this fall, and I'm having fun with it. It feels fresh, modern, and surprisingly easy to wear."
Caslon
Wool & Cashmere Blend Cardigan
BDG
Crewneck Mélange Sweater
Mulberry
Bayswater High Shine Leather Satchel
Pistola
Adina Crewneck Sweater
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
Satin Pants
"I'll be wearing relaxed tie-front pants this fall, especially in satin. They're so comfortable, and the satin makes them feel a little more elevated."
Madewell
Devon Satin Pants
COS
Satin Wide-Leg Pants
WAYF
Helene High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Favorite Daughter
Tribeca Wide Leg Satin Pants
Reformation
Gale Bias Cut High Waist Satin Pants
Slingback Kitten Heels
"Slingback kitten heels are at the top of my list for fall. I love how they add a feminine touch to jeans, trousers, or a straight skirt."
Reformation
Calista Slingback Pumps
MANGO
Croc Embossed Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Pumps
Marc Fisher
Luciey Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
Plaid
"Plaid is a pattern I love, and I'm excited to wear it this fall. I especially love it in a tailored short. It feels classic and polished."
ASTR the Label
Cooper Plaid Jacket
Thread & Supply
Plaid Zip Up Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Boyfriend Plaid Cotton Shirt
Lafayette 148
Clark Grid Plaid Corded Cotton Wide Leg Shorts
Rails
Silves Plaid Wool Blend Jacket
Sanctuary
Colette Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Dark Denim
"I love denim, and dark denim is what I'll be reaching for this fall. It feels perfect for the change of season and looks great with everything from blazers to boots."
AGOLDE
Arc High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Treasure & Bond
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Joe's
The Mia High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Cotton On
Low Rise Straight Leg Jeans
WARP+WEFT
Ase Straight Leg Jeans
Scarves
"Scarves are my favorite accessory for fall. I love how one can instantly elevate an outfit and pull the whole look together."
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.