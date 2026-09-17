First Margot, Now Daisy—Those With Taste Are Wearing the Jacket Trend Owned by Every Cool Londoner

It's official. If you want to be a star of a blockbuster period drama, this is the autumn jacket trend to own.

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An image of Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a Napoleon jacket out in London.
(Image credit: Backgrid UK)
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Mere hours after hitting the red carpet at Leicester Square to promote Sense & Sensibility, Daisy Edgar-Jones has taken to the streets of London to revive a certain jacket trend that certainly would’ve made Elinor Dashwood’s heart flutter.

Indeed, tackling the leading role in Jane Austen’s literary classic has transformed the British actress into something of an adherent of method dressing, trading in her pencil skirts and high-neck jackets for Chloé bloomers and Vivienne Westwood corsets.

Now, she’s seemingly borrowing pieces from the boys of that era, arriving for a press appearance at BBC Radio One in a Napoleon jacket from Alexander McQueen.

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An image of Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a Napoleon jacket with stovepipe jeans and white mules.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Designed by Seán McGirr, the piece debuted in the autumn/winter 2026 collection and features milky soft floral brocade jacquard fabric contrasted with rigid braiding across the chest. Unlike on the runway, which took a sleazier route by styling it with smudged smoky eye makeup and unbuttoned, low-rise jeans, the star opted for sleek stovepipe jeans and white mules.

An image of the Napoleon jacket trend on the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Still, she’s not the first star of a period drama to co-sign on the Napoleon jacket’s return. Earlier this year whilst promoting the West End transfer of the critically acclaimed play 1536, Margot Robbie made a surprise appearance at the Ambassadors Theatre wearing a similar silhouette.

Fresh off her hauntingly gothic run as Catherine Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights, the Oscar nominee looked to the vampy version from the same McQueen range, completing her look with black tailored trousers and pointed-toe heels.

An image of Margot Robbie wearing a Napoleon jacket with black trousers and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, McQueen is not the only designer to pioneer the comeback of this 18th-century military staple. At his debut show as creative director of Dior, Jonathan Anderson dressed Wednesday star Jenna Ortega in a sleeveless vest iteration and a Y2K raw-hem denim mini skirt.

Elsewhere, he appeared on the runways of Ann Demeulemeester in Paris and Keburia in London. Naturally, where high fashion circles go, the high street follows, with this style cropping up at the likes of Zara, Reformation and Mango.

Still, there’s no denying its eternal appeal. A staple of Kate Moss at Glastonbury in the noughties and heart-stricken women on the English moors alike, safe to say this style is beckoning to be worn on the streets of London once again.

Plus, with London Fashion Week just around the corner, and McQueen set to return to the brand's home town, we can only imagine the amount of people who will turn up in this style. Just don’t get mad at your Stoke Newington friends who have been wearing this style for months, alright?

Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones's Napoleon Jacket, Stovepipe Jeans and White Heels

Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.