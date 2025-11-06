Prediction: The Coolest Dressers Will Wear This Pretty Trend to 2025 Holiday Parties Instead of LBDs

With the holidays very much on the horizon, the first thing to think about is what you're going to wear for them. (Yes, I'm biased.) Brittany Snow has a very chic idea for you, whether she knows it or not. The holiday party go-to attire for many is a festive dress, but why not stand out from the sequin-and-velvet-dress crowd and try something fresher? Enter Snow in her satin two-piece set. Snow was photographed out and about in New York this week for press appearances, and one of the outfits she wore consisted of a cream satin single-breasted blazer and a matching miniskirt. She looked elegant yet fun, and her strappy heels and cylinder shoulder bag were the perfect pieces to complete the look.
Satin continues to be a trend that's beloved by the fashion crowd, and given F/W 25's romantic, boudoir-inspired vibe, I don't see it going away anytime soon. It's perfect for holiday occasions because it looks fancy and special but doesn't require much effort at all—aside from trying to avoid spills on your precious satin garments. Reformation is really leaning into the satin two-piece set trend, as are more of everyone's favorite brands for holiday party attire. Keep scrolling to shop my picks for festive times to come (and everything else—this trend isn't just for the holidays).
