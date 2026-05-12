Two musically inclined It girls were just spotted wearing the same shoe trend with summer pant trends, and I wouldn't call it a coincidence. It’s not every year that pants are popular during the warm spring and summer months, but this year, there are far more cool, seasonally appropriate pants trends than usual. Among them are white pants, capris, taffeta trousers, and balloon pants, to name a few. And if you want to look on-trend this summer, I advise pairing any of these styles with the ballet-flats color trend that Rosalía and Rosé just wore with the first two pant trends. Hold the typical black-and-brown ballet flats—it’s white ballet flats that It girls are wearing with summer pants this year.
To break down their outfits, Rosalía wore a fur-trimmed jacket with black capri pants and traditional white ballet flats, while Rosé paired a black sweatshirt with white pants and Tabi white ballet flats. In both cases, their choice to wear white ballet flats instead of black or brown instantly turned their outfits into looks that were chic and appropriate for the spring and summer months.
Keep scrolling to see Rosalía and Rosé's summer pant outfits and to shop the best white ballet flats on the internet.