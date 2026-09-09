As much as we love a little black dress, when it comes to dressing for date night, steer clear of the easy, safe choice. Instead, follow in Hailey Bieber's footsteps and try something a touch more exciting for your next evening out. This week, for example, the Rhode founder was spotted leaving dinner at a sushi spot in L.A. with her husband, Justin. For the occasion, the duo followed their usual sartorial patterns, with Justin dressing casually while his wife debuted something from the rare designer archives. This time, it was a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli slip dress with lace trim and a knee-length hemline. The dress fit like a glove, and the overall look clicked perfectly together thanks to her choice of accessories. Rather than opting for black accessories and shoes—again, the safe choice—she chose to wear rich, chocolate brown instead, including the Ingrid Bag by The Row and a pair of vintage Manolo Blahnik heeled sandals. To complete the look, she added her now-signature oval-shaped diamond drop earrings by Jessica McCormack and her Pocket Blush with the accompanying new carabiner.
Her dress was clearly the star of the look—it is vintage Cavalli, after all. But even the most iconic of dresses can end up looking lackluster without the right accessories. Her decision to steer clear of black and instead accent the animal print on her dress with a more natural shade gave the ensemble a richer, more sophisticated feel. To further emphasize this energy on your next date night, go with leather or satin for both your shoes and handbag. Both have an expensive air to them that will upgrade any look.
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Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.