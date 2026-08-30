If 2025 was the year of the high-vamp pump, 2026 is the year of the jazz shoe, a lace-up derby-style flat that celebs and fashion people alike are aligned on. Like many of the trends taking over this year, Michael Rider's Celine is to thank, after the designer released a slew of jazz shoes in his Resort 2026 debut for the French house. They came in red, black, and, most notably, white, and have since become one of the year's most-worn footwear trends. Gracie Abrams, for instance, wears them regularly. But not everyone is wearing the Celine pair (likely because they can't stop selling out). Other brands quickly followed the brand's lead. That, or the pairs they'd always been designing suddenly received an uptick in attention.
Charlize Theron wore a square-toe Bottega Veneta style to record an episode of SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma back in April. Naomi Watts and Lily Collins, too, have donned the style, the former for a stroll around Lower Manhattan, and the latter, at the French Open. During Wimbledon earlier this summer, the flat shoe was the talk of the tournament, with attendees ditching their usual white pumps for the comfier, more casual alternative.
On Charlize Theron: Bottega Veneta dress, coat, and Leather Brogues ($1250)
Similar styles at a range of price points followed suit, making jazz shoes accessible to any and all interested parties. One pair, in particular, is garnering buzz of its own, thanks to its expensive look and $40 price tag. I'm referring to H&M's new Lace-Up Ballet Flats, which are sold out in most sizes on H&M's website, but are far more readily available at Nordstrom. (Hint: Anytime something's sold out at H&M, check Nordstrom. It's low-key the ultimate shopping hack.) They're white, with a subtle square toe shape and a short set of laces. Pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts, or dresses this fall, and you're guaranteed to look like a fashion person.
Don't wait to shop them, though. H&M has a tendency to sell out of its viral products, so if you want a pair, you'll have to act fast. Keep scrolling to snag them in your size.
Shop H&M's $40 Jazz Shoes
H&M
Lace-Up Ballet Flats
Get your pair before they sell out, because they will sell out.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.