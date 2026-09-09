The second I saw Michelle Monaghan's new outfit, I immediately thought of Princess Diana. (Maybe it's because photos of Prince George's first day at boarding school were all over my Instagram feed today.) Tweed pencil skirts were a staple of the late princess's wardrobe, but lately, they seem to have been overshadowed by the floaty midi skirts and column maxis dominating the trend cycle.
Monaghan wore Ann Taylor's Collared Jacket in Tweed ($97) and matching Pocket A-Line Skirt in Tweed ($97) to the classic American brand's pre-NYFW event. It reminded me of Princess Diana's outfit from December 1995, when she visited the English National Ballet School in London. Both women even styled their brightly colored tweed skirts with simple black pointy-toe pumps. It's yet another example of the timelessness of Princess Diana's style—even 30 years later, her outfits remain fully relevant. Scroll down to see Michelle Monaghan's latest look, and shop her exact jacket and skirt while they're still in stock.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.