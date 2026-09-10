Between the start of NYFW, the ongoing Venice Film Festival, and the Practical Magic 2 press tour, I don't blame you if your attention is a bit divided right now. Even if you think you've already hit your celebrity quotient for the week, I assure you that you'll still want to watch Who What Wear's new five-minute video interview with Andrew Garfield. What do I love about it? Let me count thy ways…
In the video, which accompanies our in-depth cover story and original photo shoot, Garfield discusses everything from his birth chart—"I am the holy trinity"—to meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time at Wimbledon. When asked whether he plans on cutting his newly long, luscious hair, Garfield said, "I think some people would like me to cut this, but I like it, I'm feeling it." He also explained why he grew it out and the surprising reason he was forced to cover it up with wigs.
We also asked Garfield to revisit a series of photos, memes, and interviews from his past. When presented with an old picture of himself smiling ear-to-ear, for instance, Garfield quipped, "I hadn't grown into my face yet, but I was still trying to enjoy myself." He also politely declined to re-create a meme of himself cheesing at the 2023 Oscars. We respect that. Scroll down to watch the full interview.
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Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.