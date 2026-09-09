Want to Dress Like an Olsen This Fall? Your Wardrobe Needs This, This, and This

If your fall 2026 fashion goal is to dress like the Olsen twins, then same. No matter the season, I'm always looking to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for outfit inspiration. Their style is inherently effortless and polished—they put together the kind of looks that feel completely undone yet somehow always perfectly assembled. Every time I see a new photo of them, I add it to my mood board. That's exactly what happened when I came across images of the sisters in NYC today wearing two completely different outfits.
While Mary-Kate leaned into long, loose shorts and Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas Prajna sneakers, Ashley's straightforward denim ensemble really caught my attention. She wore an oversize charcoal-gray V-neck sweater layered over a white V-neck tee and paired with black relaxed straight-leg jeans. On her feet, she wore black toe-ring slide sandals in a sleek, all-leather The Row–coded style, without gold or silver hardware around the toe. To finish the look, Ashley opted for black sporty sunglasses and The Row Margaux bag in smooth black leather.
The good news is that you don't need an all-Row wardrobe to re-create the look. The key is to shop for an oversize V-neck knit, dark straight-leg jeans, and black sandals, each in high-quality fabrics with classic silhouettes and cuts. Whether you shop designer or not, the result will be elevated with just the right amount of ease.
That said, if you've been wondering how to master fall dressing in an Olsen-inspired way, now you know. Consider this three-piece formula your shortcut to dressing like one of the twins. Read on to shop V-neck sweaters, black jeans, and toe-ring sandals.
Shop V-Neck Sweaters, Black Jeans, and Toe-Ring Sandals
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Heather Charcoal
Gap
Mid Rise Relaxed Flare Jeans
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Francesca Premium Minimal Clean Toe Loop Flat Sandal in Black Leather
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.