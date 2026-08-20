To be frank, I don't think we're going to see Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi posing on a red carpet together anytime soon, given their clear commitment to privacy, so any sightings are likely to remain incognito off-duty ones (for now, at least). That's exactly what we just got when Jenner and Elordi were spotted going out to dinner at Cipriani London last night.
Like the other cool couples of 2026, such as Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, the pair has been opting for anti–date-night date-night outfits, but their looks last night certainly weren't devoid of trends. They were just on the low-key end of the trend spectrum. They each wore a specific trend that stood out to me. Jenner's button-down shirt was in a major color trend: cobalt blue. She layered it over a cropped white T-shirt and completed the look with pleated black trousers, pointed-toe pumps, and a burgundy Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. On Elordi, it was his windbreaker, the sporty trend that shows no sign of dissipating. He paired the green jacket with dark-wash jeans and two-tone retro sneakers. Their looks were incredibly cohesive, but given their similar aesthetics pre–coupling up, I have a feeling it wasn't even intentional.
Keep scrolling to see the duo's cool dinner-date outfits and shop the aforementioned standout trends they wore.
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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Date-Night Looks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.