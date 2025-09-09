The 5 Shoe Trends *Everyone* Should Own, According to New Stuart Weitzman Ambassador Emma Chamberlain

Ask any celebrity about their favorite red carpet shoes, and you're bound to hear one brand over and over again: Stuart Weitzman. Honestly, which A-lister doesn't own a pair? Ubiquitous in Hollywood, the label could’ve chosen to partner with any one of its many high-profile fans, but Stuart Weitzman made an exceptionally smart choice in Emma Chamberlain. Thanks to her down-to-earth personality, she has a unique ability to connect with fashion lovers who see her as not just an industry insider but also their most stylish friend.
Today, Chamberlain has been revealed as Stuart Weitzman's new global ambassador and star of its fall 2025 campaign—a match made in fashion heaven. "I got introduced to Stuart through my stylist, Jared Ellner," Chamberlain told Who What Wear. "He started putting me in Stuart's heels for red carpet events. It's been our go-to for both basic shoes and exciting, fun shoes that spice up the outfit. We've done it all with Stuart. That relationship was so genuine and so organic. I couldn't have even imagined that we're working together now—it's a dream. It was truly an organic discovery of a brand, which I think is rare in this industry. So it's always cool when that happens." Scroll down to see Chamberlain's latest campaign and read our full Q&A.
I love how the knee-high boots were styled with long shorts in the campaign. What's your favorite way to style knee-high boots IRL?
I actually really do love long shorts IRL. It was funny because I literally wore an almost identical outfit to the set. I wore long black shorts and a white tank top. But a boot is great to elevate that look. I also love doing a tall boot with a long skirt. I like not being able to see ankles. Very elevated, very chic. That's sort of my go-to. I absolutely love that look, and it never fails.
Some people struggle with nailing the proportions when styling boots. Do you always avoid having a gap between the bottom of your skirt and the top of your boots, like you mentioned?
I try not to have too many rules. Sometimes something I thought went against my fashion philosophy will end up being cool, so I try not to box myself in as much these days. But I will say for the most part, I don't usually like to have the ankle exposed. I think that covering the top of the boot tends to look the nicest. But that doesn't mean it's always the right answer, you know?
There's a pair of ankle-ish boots in this collection. I tend to wear those with long pants. You're not going to see the top of ankle boots under long pants, which is nice, whereas a taller boot might poke through the pants. However, wearing a knee-high boot with a little miniskirt is so cute and quite trendy.
What are your favorite shoe color trends for fall 2025?
I personally love burgundy, but I think colors are kind of timeless. They might have a moment where they get repackaged and become a trend, but you can always wear a color (unless it's a neon or something). I'm also somebody who just loves a simple black shoe, to be honest. That's what I'm the most excited about. I wear a lot of black these days, especially because my hair is platinum, and I love the way an all-black outfit looks with platinum hair.
What are some specific outfit combos you envision yourself wearing this fall?
I love a long skirt. But I don't mean like to the ankle—a long skirt for me is more like a three-quarter-length skirt cutting off at mid-calf. I'm really gonna be outfit repeating with my long black vintage skirt that goes down to mid-calf with black knee-high boots and a black turtleneck sweater. I'm gonna wear that a thousand times.
I could definitely see myself wearing the little black Stuart Weitzman slingbacks, potentially with a little sock and a skirt or capris, because I live in L.A., and it doesn't get that cold here. My day-to-day personal style is pretty simple when I'm not at events. I just like finding perfect, timeless items. That's where I'm at in my fashion journey right now.
In your opinion, what are the five essential shoe styles everyone should own?
To start, a knee-high heeled boot and an ankle boot. Maybe one of them has a pointed toe and one of them has a rounded toe. Everybody needs those. I would also say a pair of flats. Not necessarily a classic ballet flat with the bow on it, but some sort of simple flat. I personally love a black pair—all of these are probably going to be black, but also a pop of red could be really cute as well. Next, some sort of slingback or pump. I think that's really crucial. I also think I would say a simple loafer with a classic thin sole, not a thick sole, for a preppy vibe. That's the classic shape that's the most timeless.
I know you're going to Milan Fashion Week for the Stuart Weitzman event. Can you talk about how you plan your fashion month outfits with your stylist?
It definitely varies. When it comes to something like this Stuart event, we're in a close relationship with the brand, so there's a lot more communication. But when it comes to picking out show outfits, that is a much different process because it's much more chaotic (in the most fun way). We're getting a lookbook, choosing our favorites, and then trying on the outfits in Milan or Paris. We might not really know what we're wearing until a few days before.
But with Stuart and with this particular presentation, it's exciting because we do have a bit more time to source a look and figure out which incredible pair of shoes you want to showcase. A lot of this fashion week stuff happens really fast, so it's nice to be able to really take our time. I just sent my mood board to Jared a few days ago for this particular event, and he's pulling stuff now. I would truly have a mental breakdown if I had to do it all myself.
The Stuart Weitzman fall 2025 campaign is an ode to New York, but I know you live in Los Angeles. Do you dress differently in New York versus L.A.?
That's a good question. Honestly, I don't think I dress too differently. The only difference in New York is that I'm walking a lot, so I'm thinking about comfort. It's very hard for me to get my steps in in L.A. because it's not a walking city. So I'm not thinking about comfort as much in L.A. But in New York, I might be walking a mile and a half to dinner, so I'm not going to be wearing a major heeled boot. I might be doing a little bootie instead, something a little bit lower and more comfy.
But also, I do tend to be more casual in New York. There's a casual coolness and relaxed vibe in New York that I really like, whereas when I'm in Paris, for instance, I want to feel really chic. In New York, it's all about effortless coolness, so that probably does end up making its way into my suitcase. In L.A., I wear a little bit of everything because I have my full closet at my disposal. I live here, so I'm not trying to fit into any sort of vibe.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.