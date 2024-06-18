Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing
I think it's fairly obvious at this point that Emily Ratajkowski is no shy dresser. With a penchant for bold outfits and often unexpected accessory options, the model is no coward in the face of a controversial trend.
Stepping out for a walk in NYC, Ratajkowski casually styled her latest divisive buy in a manner that stopped me in my tracks. Wearing her knee-grazing denim shorts with a black tank top and a pair of sunglasses, Ratajkowski's outfit was off to a fairly inconspicuous start. However, upon closer inspection, it was clear that her shoes weren't the standard Mary Janes you might have assumed they were at first glance. Instead, she chose a pair of ballet sneakers.
Half ballet flat, half sneaker, the ballet sneaker trend strikes a controversial cord by blending the two seemingly opposite shoe styles together. With a chunky, rubbery sole—akin to the kind we wear for our morning runs—and a more delicate, round-toe silhouette, the sneaker trend offers an entirely fresh silhouette that can equip your outfit with the element of surprise.
This isn't the first time I've seen this trend out and about. Already being offered up across a few of my favorite affordable and designer brands, the ballet sneaker shoe trend is set to become big news this season.
Love it or loathe it, the shoe trend is a playful alternative to the leather ballet flats, Mary Janes, and sandals that typically dominate the summer months. For a low-key look that's ideal for errand running, reach for a comfortable tank top and style with denim shorts à la EmRata. Alternatively, wear these with a flowing dress or white cotton shirt for a fashion-forward look that any stylist will commend you for.
If you, too, fall at the intersection of intrigued and inspired by this unusual shoe trend, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet sneakers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET SNEAKERS HERE:
These feature an adjustable ankle strap so you can fit them to your preference.
The immense cushioning in the sole is great for those with flat feet and high arches.
These feature the brand's iconic split-toe design.
These satin ballerinas are complete with a rubber cap toe.
The thick sole offers greater support, ensuring a comfortable stride.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
