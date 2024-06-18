Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing

I think it's fairly obvious at this point that Emily Ratajkowski is no shy dresser. With a penchant for bold outfits and often unexpected accessory options, the model is no coward in the face of a controversial trend.

Stepping out for a walk in NYC, Ratajkowski casually styled her latest divisive buy in a manner that stopped me in my tracks. Wearing her knee-grazing denim shorts with a black tank top and a pair of sunglasses, Ratajkowski's outfit was off to a fairly inconspicuous start. However, upon closer inspection, it was clear that her shoes weren't the standard Mary Janes you might have assumed they were at first glance. Instead, she chose a pair of ballet sneakers.

Half ballet flat, half sneaker, the ballet sneaker trend strikes a controversial cord by blending the two seemingly opposite shoe styles together. With a chunky, rubbery sole—akin to the kind we wear for our morning runs—and a more delicate, round-toe silhouette, the sneaker trend offers an entirely fresh silhouette that can equip your outfit with the element of surprise.

(Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time I've seen this trend out and about. Already being offered up across a few of my favorite affordable and designer brands, the ballet sneaker shoe trend is set to become big news this season.

Love it or loathe it, the shoe trend is a playful alternative to the leather ballet flats, Mary Janes, and sandals that typically dominate the summer months. For a low-key look that's ideal for errand running, reach for a comfortable tank top and style with denim shorts à la EmRata. Alternatively, wear these with a flowing dress or white cotton shirt for a fashion-forward look that any stylist will commend you for.

If you, too, fall at the intersection of intrigued and inspired by this unusual shoe trend, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet sneakers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BALLET SNEAKERS HERE:

Vagabond Shoemakers Hillary Shoes $140 SHOP NOW These feature an adjustable ankle strap so you can fit them to your preference.

Jeffrey Campbell Athletic Sneakers $160 SHOP NOW My favorite take on the trend so far.

Propét Onalee Mary Jane Flats $75 SHOP NOW The immense cushioning in the sole is great for those with flat feet and high arches.

Maison Margiela Tabi on the Deck Distressed Canvas Sneakers $650 SHOP NOW These feature the brand's iconic split-toe design.

Simone Rocha Crystal Buckle Tracker Ballerina Flats $1035 $725 SHOP NOW These satin ballerinas are complete with a rubber cap toe.

Vans Mary Jane Shoes $60 SHOP NOW These also come in 11 other colors.

Camper Right Nina Flats $148 SHOP NOW Wear with a longline skirt or style with a pair of long shorts.

Skechers Bikers Shoes $70 SHOP NOW These are a winner.

Sorel Mary Jane Strap Sneakers $125 SHOP NOW These are specifically designed with comfort in mind.

Rombaut Boccaccio Ii Mj Ballerina Flats $190 SHOP NOW The thick sole offers greater support, ensuring a comfortable stride.

Ganni Cleated Mary Jane Shoes $425 SHOP NOW Trust me—these will go fast.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.