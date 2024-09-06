Emily Ratajkowski Found the Perfect Shoe Trend to Transition a White Midi Skirt to Fall

If you’re reading this, you probably bought a white midi skirt at some point this year, and it was probably made of poplin or linen (or even satin or knit). It’s arguably been the biggest, most mainstream skirt trend of 2024. Now Labor Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to retire our white midi skirts until next spring. Just ask Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski was photographed earlier this week wearing a white midi skirt outfit that provided a perfect example of how to transition the trend from summer to fall. She paired her white knit skirt with a black long-sleeve tee and moto boots, which made me forget that it was summer’s biggest trend that she was wearing. Consider this your PSA to get a pair of moto boots to wear with white midi skirts (and everything else).

If you’re looking for a fresh way to wear your white midi skirt for fall, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski’s look.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a black top, white midi skirt, and boots

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2550)

Shop the Look

Wiley Knit Top
Reformation
Wiley Knit Top

Exclusive Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt

Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots

Shop More Moto Boots

Francesca Moto Boot
Reformation
Francesca Moto Boots

Tara Biker Boot
Coach
Tara Biker Boots

Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots
Paris Texas
Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots

Frye, Kate Harness Boots
Frye
Kate Harness Boots

Kinsley Bootie
Sam Edelman
Kinsley Booties

Paulas Ibiza Campo Leather Biker Boots
Loewe
Paulas Ibiza Campo Leather Biker Boots

Matisse James Moto Boots
Matisse
Matisse James Moto Boots

Ride or Die Moto Bootie
Free People
Ride or Die Moto Bootie

Eyra Moto Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Moto Boots

