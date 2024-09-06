Emily Ratajkowski Found the Perfect Shoe Trend to Transition a White Midi Skirt to Fall

If you’re reading this, you probably bought a white midi skirt at some point this year, and it was probably made of poplin or linen (or even satin or knit). It’s arguably been the biggest, most mainstream skirt trend of 2024. Now Labor Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to retire our white midi skirts until next spring. Just ask Emily Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski was photographed earlier this week wearing a white midi skirt outfit that provided a perfect example of how to transition the trend from summer to fall. She paired her white knit skirt with a black long-sleeve tee and moto boots, which made me forget that it was summer’s biggest trend that she was wearing. Consider this your PSA to get a pair of moto boots to wear with white midi skirts (and everything else).

If you’re looking for a fresh way to wear your white midi skirt for fall, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski’s look.

(Image credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2550)

