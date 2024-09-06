Emily Ratajkowski Found the Perfect Shoe Trend to Transition a White Midi Skirt to Fall
If you’re reading this, you probably bought a white midi skirt at some point this year, and it was probably made of poplin or linen (or even satin or knit). It’s arguably been the biggest, most mainstream skirt trend of 2024. Now Labor Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to retire our white midi skirts until next spring. Just ask Emily Ratajkowski.
Ratajkowski was photographed earlier this week wearing a white midi skirt outfit that provided a perfect example of how to transition the trend from summer to fall. She paired her white knit skirt with a black long-sleeve tee and moto boots, which made me forget that it was summer’s biggest trend that she was wearing. Consider this your PSA to get a pair of moto boots to wear with white midi skirts (and everything else).
If you’re looking for a fresh way to wear your white midi skirt for fall, keep scrolling to shop Ratajkowski’s look.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2550)
Shop the Look
Shop More Moto Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
