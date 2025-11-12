Spotted in NYC: Emily Ratajkowski Using the $695 It Bag Fashion People Can't Get Enough Of

Emily Ratajkowski out in NYC wearing a Demellier New York bag and a brown suede belted jacket with a fur collar
(Image credit: Backgrid / Richard Gima)
Earlier this week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a head-turning fall outfit that immediately landed on fashion people's radar. The stylish model and writer wore a statement fur-collared brown suede belted coat with wide-leg pants and black low-heeled boots. One aspect of her look, in particular, that garnered a lot of attention was her sleek black bag. She happened to be carrying the Demellier New York bag, which retails for $695. It's straight from the brand's fall/winter 2025 collection, which is full of stunning options in a variety of rich colors and suede options that already have notable fans, including Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Katie Holmes, to name a few.

Emily Ratajkowski's Chic Fall Look

Emily Ratajkowski out in NYC wearing a Demellier New York bag, brown suede belted jacket with a fur collar, wide-leg pants, and black pointed-toe boots

(Image credit: Backgrid / Richard Gima)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Demellier The New York bag ($695)

The Bag

Get the Look

Shop More Demellier Bags

