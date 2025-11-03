Fashion People Keep Buying Two of the Exact Same Sweater—This Is Why

The notion of ordering two of the exact same sweaters in the same color may seem a bit frivolous, but to achieve the season’s key sweater outfit trend, it’s kind of a requirement. The preppy '90s-inspired styling trick of draping a sweater over your shoulders isn’t brand new, but the latest iteration of it is to wear a sweater with the exact same sweater draped over your shoulders. It’s monochromatic dressing at its most decadent.
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the celebrity fans of the double-sweater styling trend, as she was photographed last week wearing two brown cashmere sweaters (or one from The Row's S/S 26 runway that gives the illusion of wearing two). And to take the outfit even farther into ‘90s territory, she paired the sweaters with a knee-length skirt and elegant pumps. The good news is that there are plenty of affordable sweaters that make buying two of them not quite as off-putting, and below, I shopped out a handful of the chicest low-cost options to buy doubles of. Scroll to let your double-sweater-draping begin.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.