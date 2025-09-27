It's Here: The It Girl Way to Wear a Sweater in 2025

There's a lot to say about Kendall Jenner's effortless off-duty style. Like her fellow very famous It girl, Jennifer Lawrence, Jenner always finds the most polished way possible to wear all of the latest trends—including ones that are quite casual. Earlier today in Los Angeles, Jenner was photographed wearing the ideal early fall outfit, and it featured the sweater styling trend every well-dressed person is employing as of late: a draped over her shoulders.
Specifically, the fall 2025 way to wear a sweater is draped over a collared button-down shirt or collared sweater, with loose pants or jeans and flat shoes. I guess you could say the preppy sweater-tied-around-the-shoulders look everyone was wearing last fall has evolved. And it's definitely not just Jenner who's draping her sweaters—this look has been all over my Instagram feed and the stylish streets of every fashion week thus far this season.
When choosing a sweater to style in this way, I suggest opting for a lightweight one, preferably made of cashmere or merino wool, as they tend to offer the nicest drape. So without further ado, keep scrolling to see this sweater styling trend on Jenner and a few It-girl influencers, and shop classic sweaters that are perfect for draping.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.