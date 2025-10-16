Sorry, Crewnecks—*This* Is the Basic Sweater Trend Our Editors Are Prioritizing

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of six practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the six categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
As soon as the weather turns chilly, our minds inevitably go straight to sweaters. After several seasons of classic crewneck sweaters dominating our wardrobes, a new silhouette is quietly making a comeback: the V-neck sweater. Once considered a surprisingly divisive preppy essential of the early 2000s, this is an unexpected return for many fashion people—but given fashion's cyclical nature, we should've seen it coming.
This time, the styling feels more intentional—less about nostalgia. It's the kind of piece that instantly elevates an outfit, even when paired with something minimal like an easy pair of Levi's or a chic column skirt. It’s quickly become a wardrobe staple. We know we'll be wearing this knitwear for years to come, earning it a long-term place in our closets. Whether slouchy or fitted, this is our favorite sweater trend of fall 2025, hands down. Below, our editors try on three of the season’s best versions from Edikted, Toteme, and Reformation.
There’s an ease to an oversize V-neck that feels nonchalant yet considered. Edikted’s version has that balance—structured enough to hold its shape but roomy enough for that lived-in feel. It's the kind of knit you reach for over and over, seen on senior fashion and social editor Tara.
Tara's take on the sweater: "The price of this sweater actually shocked me because it was so incredibly soft to the touch I assumed it was pricey. Can you imagine my delight when I saw it was only $55? That being said, I could really see myself living in this sweater, it’s so cozy and also so versatile. I typically don’t love a V-neck sweater on myself, but I loved the silhouette of this one, which exposed just the right amount of skin, perfect for styling with chunky necklaces or a simple top underneath for a standout collar moment."
Styling Tips: Pair the high-V-neck style with a midi skirt and pointed-toe pumps to dress it up a bit, and tie a brightly colored sweater around your waist for a fun pop of color.
Designed with dropped shoulders and ribbed trim, this is a roomier version of a iconic shape. The unstructured fit makes it ideal for everyday—the "throw on and be out the door" knit.
EDIKTED
V-Neck Sweater
Paloma Wool
Aoi Midi Skirt
LOULOU DE SAISON
Bruzzi Sweater
TOTEME
Pointed Toe Pumps
Toteme’s take on the V-neck is all about understated luxury. The cashmere feels cozy, the neckline sits perfectly above the collarbones, and the navy hue is a subtly different traditional neutral. It's an investment piece you'll want to wear on repeat all season long. Find out what our associate shopping editor Audry thinks of it below.
Audry's take on the sweater:"A cashmere V-neck sweater is one of my most-worn pieces every fall and winter—truly a capsule staple. As I’m writing this, I’m literally wearing mine. It goes with everything, and I throw it over my shoulders in spring or keep it in my bag in summer for when the A/C is blasting indoors. It’s one of those across-seasons, year-round essentials. Given how often I wear it, I’m eyeing an upgrade: this Toteme version."
Styling Tips: Tuck the sweater into your favorite jeans, add loafers, and finish with a baseball cap and classic leather belt for a straightforward outfit you'll want to reach for on repeat this fall.
This featherweight cashmere knit is discreetly detailed with the Swedish label’s embroidered logo. With a high-V neck, it's timeless yet modern.
TOTEME
V-Neck Sweater
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
Sporty & Rich
Yankees Baseball Cap
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers
Reformation’s Jadey Oversize Cashmere Sweater is the ideal fall sweater, which is why it's so popular among fans of the brand. We love the color, relaxed fit, and sustainable recycled-cashmere blend. Here it is worn by our branded content editor Aniyah.
Aniyah's take on the sweater:"Nothing says fall quite like a maroon sweater. The V-neck is deep enough for layering over a crisp white tee but still high enough to go under a cool jacket on chillier days. I love the oversize fit, especially when paired with a looser bottom like the chic satin pants I'm sporting in this look. Reformation's soft (and recycled) cashmere is pretty elite if I do say so myself. Ordering this sweater means deciding to max out on cozy this fall."
Styling tips: Layer it over a white tee and pair it with pink satin trousers for a tonal look. For accessories, consider kitten-heel mules, a silk scarf, and a belt to give the sweater a more polished feel.
Made from a blend of recycled and virgin cashmere, this deep V-neck has a plush and slouchy fit. The rich burgundy hue is one of fall's biggest color trends for another year, making it especially timely.