It’s Denim Shorts Season—You’ll Love These Blue, White, Brown, and Black Pairs From Nordstrom

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Woman wears short sleeve blue-striped button down with a tie, mid-length denim shorts, and tall denim boots while walking.
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
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With Spring in full swing and Summer on the Horizon, I've been looking to fill some major warm-weather wardrobe gaps. You know easy spring and summer staples you can reach for over and over again. If you're looking to tackle your current closet deficit to be better prepared for the rising temperatures ahead, you've landed in the perfect spot. I recently dug through Nordstrom's latest clothing arrivals and noticed a huge amount of stunning denim. In particular, Nordstrom has such a variety of on-trend jean shorts styles. I dug through and highlighted the best blue, brown, white, and black pairs ahead.

Here at WWW, we know a thing or two about on-trend denim short styles, and the curation ahead is no exception. In the mix, you can expect low, high, and mid-rise styles and also varying lengths, including buzzy long-denim jorts styles, too. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite jean shorts for the upcoming months ahead.

Shop Nordstrom Blue Denim Shorts

Shop Nordstrom Brown Denim Shorts

Shop Nordstrom White Denim Shorts