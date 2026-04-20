With Spring in full swing and Summer on the Horizon, I've been looking to fill some major warm-weather wardrobe gaps. You know easy spring and summer staples you can reach for over and over again. If you're looking to tackle your current closet deficit to be better prepared for the rising temperatures ahead, you've landed in the perfect spot. I recently dug through Nordstrom's latest clothing arrivals and noticed a huge amount of stunning denim. In particular, Nordstrom has such a variety of on-trend jean shorts styles. I dug through and highlighted the best blue, brown, white, and black pairs ahead.
Here at WWW, we know a thing or two about on-trend denim short styles, and the curation ahead is no exception. In the mix, you can expect low, high, and mid-rise styles and also varying lengths, including buzzy long-denim jorts styles, too. Keep scrolling to uncover your new favorite jean shorts for the upcoming months ahead.
Shop Nordstrom Blue Denim Shorts
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage High Waist Mid Length Denim Shorts
DAZE
Coronado Pleated Denim Shorts
AG
Hattie High Waist Barrel Denim Bermuda Shorts
Pistola
Saige High Waist Denim Shorts
Citizens of Humanity
Billie Relaxed Denim Shorts
Open Edit
Classic Denim Shorts
Shop Nordstrom Brown Denim Shorts
Levi's
501® High Waist Mid Thigh Denim Cutoff Shorts
PAIGE
Olivia Cargo Denim Shorts
Wrangler
Western Cutoff Denim Shorts
EDIKTED
Low Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts
Shop Nordstrom White Denim Shorts
Open Edit
Classic Denim Shorts