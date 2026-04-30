No, Not Stovepipe Jeans—New Yorkers in Their 20s and 50s are Wearing This Denim Trend Right Now

Denim has just been given a summer 2026 refresh; here’s the jeans trend the coolest New Yorkers are wearing now.

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Sarah Pigeon steps out in New York wearing two-tone jeans with red heels, a black blazer and a skinny scarf.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Don't default to basic mid-wash straight-leg jeans. Right now, New York’s most stylish are sidestepping the obvious in favour of the more directional, but no less easy to style, two-tone jeans trend.

This layered look is settling into fashion people's wardrobes right now. In fact, I spotted it not once, but twice in a single day this week—first on Sarah Pidgeon, who styled a sculptural style with a pair of glossy red pointed-toe heels, a relaxed black blazer and a tie wrapped around the neck in lieu of a scarf.

Sarah Pigeon steps out in New York wearing two-tone jeans with red heels, a black blazer and a skinny scarf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not the only one to step into the jeans, I then saw Chloë Sevigny out this week styling the very same trend. Opting for a deeper palette, she chose a grey washed pair punctuated by a clean side stripe that traced the length of her leg. Styled with a rich brown V-neck knit, T-bar shoes and dark sunglasses, her look was elevated by the thoughtful choice of jeans.

Chloe Sevigny steps outside in New York wearing grey two-tone jeans with a brown v-neck jumper and t-bar shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

From twenty-somethings to seasoned style icons in their fifties, two-tone denim feels like one of the most relevant trends on the market right now.

Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop now.

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