No, Not Stovepipe Jeans—New Yorkers in Their 20s and 50s are Wearing This Denim Trend Right Now

Don't default to basic mid-wash straight-leg jeans. Right now, New York’s most stylish are sidestepping the obvious in favour of the more directional, but no less easy to style, two-tone jeans trend.
This layered look is settling into fashion people's wardrobes right now. In fact, I spotted it not once, but twice in a single day this week—first on Sarah Pidgeon, who styled a sculptural style with a pair of glossy red pointed-toe heels, a relaxed black blazer and a tie wrapped around the neck in lieu of a scarf.
Not the only one to step into the jeans, I then saw Chloë Sevigny out this week styling the very same trend. Opting for a deeper palette, she chose a grey washed pair punctuated by a clean side stripe that traced the length of her leg. Styled with a rich brown V-neck knit, T-bar shoes and dark sunglasses, her look was elevated by the thoughtful choice of jeans.
From twenty-somethings to seasoned style icons in their fifties, two-tone denim feels like one of the most relevant trends on the market right now.
Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop now.
Shop Two-Tone Jeans:
Marks & Spencer
Two Toned Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Agolde
Luna Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
RE/DONE
The Californian Frayed Two-Tone Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans