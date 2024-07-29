Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Everyone Looks Good In
As far as mother-daughter duos go, there are few others that can claim such a great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades worth of time in the industry, the pair have both fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there. Having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.
With 36 years between them, what is surprising, however, it just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.
With subtle differences that spoke to their own personal tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete her look.
Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorising with The Row's Mel clutch bag (£1350) and a pair of strappy sandals, the supermodel also kept her jewellery to a minimum, selecting a single paper chain necklace and small gold hoops.
With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the duo's choice speaks to the enduring appeal of a little black dress. Versatile, flattering and so easy style, the classic buy is a wardrobe staple for a reason.
Read on to shop both Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, as well as discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:
This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this autumn.
Wear this on its own or layer with your other favourite necklaces.
SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:
The summer scarf trend is taking off this season.
This elegant dress mimics a top and skirt set.
The cotton jersey composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
