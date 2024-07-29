Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Ageless Dress That Everyone Looks Good In

As far as mother-daughter duos go, there are few others that can claim such a great influence over the fashion industry as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. With cumulative decades worth of time in the industry, the pair have both fronted some of the biggest campaigns out there. Having spent so much time in fashion's inner circle, it's no surprise that the two have honed excellent taste along the way.

With 36 years between them, what is surprising, however, it just how similar their style preferences are. Attending an event in Paris over the weekend, both models opted to wear the same ageless item, selecting chic black dresses for the evening occasion they attended together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With subtle differences that spoke to their own personal tastes, Gerber chose her strappy LBD in a shorter length with an elegant sweetheart neckline. Pairing her black dress with burgundy Gucci slingback shoes, the model kept her outfit minimal and sleek, selecting only a few simple jewels and an elegant watch to complete her look.

Also choosing a sleeveless black dress, Crawford's iteration fell below her knees and included a sophisticated cowl neckline. Accessorising with The Row's Mel clutch bag (£1350) and a pair of strappy sandals, the supermodel also kept her jewellery to a minimum, selecting a single paper chain necklace and small gold hoops.

With access to endless designer options and countless new-season buys, the duo's choice speaks to the enduring appeal of a little black dress. Versatile, flattering and so easy style, the classic buy is a wardrobe staple for a reason.

Read on to shop both Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford's black dress outfits, as well as discover our edit of the best black dresses on the market.

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S LOOK:

Reformation Saskia Dress £198 SHOP NOW This versatile LBD is already on its way to selling out.

Gucci 45mm Signoria Leather Slingback Pumps £840 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade is set to take off this autumn.

Astrid & Miyu Tennis Chain Necklace £100 SHOP NOW Wear this on its own or layer with your other favourite necklaces.

SHOP CINDY CRAWFORD'S LOOK:

Reiss Isabel Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress £128 SHOP NOW The cowl neck design offers a flattering finish.

Rixo Mavi Sandals £235 SHOP NOW The slingback design offers a point of interest as well as light support.

The Row Mel Polished Leather Clutch £1350 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your evening ensembles.

Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Chain Necklace £268 SHOP NOW This also comes in sterling silver and white gold.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK DRESSES:

Ghost Palm Dress £94 SHOP NOW This classic slip also comes in navy and butter yellow.

Mango Knitted Dress With Neck Tie £26 SHOP NOW This playful mini is destined to sell out.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £13 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with a strappy heel.

Reformation Astoria Dress £248 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 18-28.

Rixo Sandrine Dress £235 SHOP NOW Style with heels or wear with pretty mary janes.

Stella McCartney One-Shoulder Scarf-Detailed Silk-Blend Jacquard Gown £1790 SHOP NOW The summer scarf trend is taking off this season.

H&M Drawstring-Detail Maxi Dress £22 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Zara Satin Dress With Slit £46 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a LBD.

Karen Millen Plus Size Tailored Full Skirted Panel Belted Midi Dress £249 £199 SHOP NOW This elegant dress mimics a top and skirt set.

Me+Em Sheer Halterneck Maxi Slip Dress £95 SHOP NOW The halter neck dress trend is taking off for summer 2024.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW The off-the-shoulder design adds an elevated touch.