Not Black, Not White—This Elegant Shoe Colour Always Looks Chicest With Navy Trousers

There’s a time and place for classic black and dependable white shoes, but I’d argue that early autumn isn’t it. With the season shift comes a renewed appetite for richer, more decadent tones. It’s the perfect moment to bring back those wardrobe heroes that have been tucked away through summer, and for me, the first stop is navy trousers.
More interesting than your go-to black pair, but admittedly trickier to style, navy trousers have had me pondering their perfect autumn shoe partner. Then, this week, Kaia Gerber provided the answer I didn’t know I’d been waiting for. Spotted in ankle-grazing navy trousers, she paired them not with black, not with white, but with a rich burgundy shoe—a combination so chic I couldn’t believe I’d overlooked it.
Burgundy and navy riff off each other beautifully, creating a robust, autumnal palette that feels polished without being overpowering. Where black might weigh navy down and white can jar against its depth, burgundy balances—it deepens the look, elevating navy while maintaining a sense of ease.
