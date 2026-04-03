If You Want to Wear a Blazer and Not Look Dated, This Is the Trend to Choose

You can call it the CBK effect, or that everyone is endlessly obsessed with '90s trends, but throwback styles from three decades ago are touching every type of clothing, blazers included. You've probably observed that the oversized blazers have fallen out of favor a bit, and more polished, structured styles have risen to the top. So, if you want to look as on-trend as possible when wearing a blazer this year, look no further than the style Hailey Bieber just wore in Beverly Hills.
The blazer trend Bieber chose to pair with her black pants and minimal kitten-heel sandals was a fitted, cropped blazer. Bieber opted for one in an oatmeal color with bracelet sleeves and a subtly cinched waist. It gave her outfit an effortlessly sophisticated feel that would've been missing with an oversized blazer. And in my opinion, blazers are the perfect spring jacket, so the time to add a fitted, cropped one to your wardrobe is now. (I just bought this J.Crew one and can confirm that it's excellent.)
Keep scrolling to see Bieber's styling of the trend and shop the chicest fitted, cropped blazers on the internet.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.