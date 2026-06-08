You know it's summer when all the It girls start trading in their jeans for linen pants, and nowhere is that more true than in the inherently casual Los Angeles. There, it's perfectly normal to even wear linen pants at upscale restaurants after dark, and L.A. native Gigi Hadid did just that while dining at Giorgio Baldi with Bradley Cooper over the weekend. In one fell swoop, her outfit both provided an example of the It linen-pant color trend of summer 2026 and the ideal cool-girl way to style them.
If you jumped ahead, I'm sure you spotted that the color I'm referring to is butter yellow (shocking, I know), and that the coolest way to wear linen pants of any color is with a basic, such as a long-sleeve tee on top, and elegant leather ballet flats on your feet. Laid-back and effortless will always be the optimal way to style linen pants, and Hadid's easy look captures the vibe perfectly. Scroll on for the outfit inspiration and to shop some of the best butter yellow pants on the internet.