From the French Revolution to 4 a.m. At a Waffle House—This Chappell Roan-Loved Lipstick Fits Every Summer Beauty Vibe

Beachy, sun-kissed skin and soft watercolor finishes tend to dominate summer makeup trends, but this year, we're in for something richer—at least if Chappell Roan has anything to say about it. The Grammy-winning singer has just been announced as the new face of MAC's Viva Glam, the brand's charitable campaign that's raised over $545 million since its launch in 1994, with a collection of three, limited-edition products: a deep red lipstick dubbed UnNatural Red Head, inspired by Roan's signature hue; a plum lipstick-balm hybrid named Roan of Arc; and a sheer red-plum shimmery gloss called Damnsel. Along with the charitable collection comes a $300,000 donation to Roan's own nonprofit, the Midwest Princess Project, and its LGBTQ+ partner organizations, as well as a stunning campaign inspired by the French Revolution, starring Roan as the warrior.
"Chappell has used makeup to tell stories in such a brave way from the beginning," Andrew Dahling, Roan's longtime makeup artist, exclusively tells Who What Wear. "Her bold and colorful makeup has inspired so many people to be a little more brave and go deeper within themselves to find their own voice. It’s a form of liberation, really, and that’s why this campaign is so special." It's also quite the milestone for Dahling himself, who previously told us that his first job was at the MAC counter. "MAC and Viva Glam campaigns were a beacon of hope for me when I was growing up. It was like a looking glass, a glimpse into a world of glamour and fantasy that beamed me up and gave me the hope and inspiration I needed to follow my dreams," he shares. "To be able to pass that spirit on is the greatest gift I could ever receive."
The new lip collection was integral for creating Roan's two beauty references: the French Revolution warrior and the 1940s romantic empress. Now, you might be surprised to see such a rich lip color in a summer makeup launch (plum tones typically scream fall/winter), but Roan is no stranger to bold beauty choices. Plus, according to Dahling, a plum pigment on the lips makes an even chicer impact during the warmer months.
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"Like a nod to a grunge Courtney Love, [wear a] silky slip dress with messy smoky eyes and a dark lip. Love that for a '4 a.m. at a Waffle House' summer night," he shares. "Or for an evening look, [wear] a beautiful pastel shade on the eyes, or just a subtle shimmer and some mascara, and a beautiful, airy, goddess gown paired with a bold lip. Kind of chic, no?" I have to agree. To hell with seasonal color stories! The coolest beauty looks, IMHO, often subvert expectations. "Summer is a time to play with color, so although plum is rather dark and rich, using pastels and brighter shades in your hair, makeup, and outfit can give a deeper red lip a new life," Dahling adds. Consider this your sign to pair summery lace trim skirts and linen sets with a gothic-romantic lip.
The collection officially drops on June 11, and you really can't go wrong with any of the Chappell-approved items—especially because 100% of the sticker price goes toward charities advancing sexual, gender, racial, and environmental equality. That said, Dahling does recommend pairing the Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick with MAC's Night Moth or Plumlip liner and a bit of gloss on top, or he loves dabbing the MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in the center of the lips and blending it out for some "sexy, sultry, vampiric romance." "The gloss is also so beautiful on its own paired with a Stone or Chestnut Lip Liner. A subtly tinted, juicy ombré lip would be fab!" he adds. Feel free to add all the essentials you need—plus Roan's full campaign lineup—to your cart just ahead.
Shop the Chappell Roan x MAC Viva Glam Collection
MAC
Lustreglass Sheer Shine Lipstick - Roan of Arc
MAC
MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick - UnNatural Red Head
MAC
Lipglass Air Non-Sticky Gloss - Damnsel
Shop Chappell Roan's Look
MAC Cosmetics
Lip Liner Pencil - Vino
MAC
Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 24HR Matte Foundation - NW5