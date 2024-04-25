No Gatekeeping Here: The Best Stores to Find Vintage Gems In LA

Although NYC has its fair share of well-loved vintage shops, our editors' favorite place to source secondhand items is actually Los Angeles. You can find vintage Gucci by Tom Ford pants that were on the cover of Vogue to runway Dior from the '90s. And If you're shopping at the right places, the item you put back on the racks could end up styled on your favorite A-lister or on-screen in your favorite TV show. It's an endless treasure trove.

Since Who What Wear's HQ is in LA, we can always rely on our West Coast editors to give the best shopping recommendations. They frequent the stores often for all kinds of occasions, whether it's packing for Paris Fashion Week or finding something one-of-a-kind for our next cover. If you're visiting for the first time or simply want to be in the know of the best spots, keep scrolling.

Aralda Vintage

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Walking into Aralda Vintage is like what you imagine the most fashionable person in the world's closet would be like. Racks are filled with sequins, tweed, and feathers—all of which you immediately want to try on. It makes sense why in Euphoria, costume designer Heidi Bevins picked dresses from Aralda to use in the iconic closet scene with Alexa Demie. The stores houses top brands like Mugler, Prada, and Chanel, and is frequented by the stylists of Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kendall Jenner.

Location: 2691 Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Happy Isles

If vintage bridal looks are all over your wedding mood board, appointment-only vintage salon Fair Isles should be on your radar. No matter your bridal style, you'll have a variety of options from vintage Vera Wang to Christian Dior. Founder Lily Kaizer will help you find just what you're looking for on your big day.

Location: 6150 Wilshire Blvd #8, Los Angeles, CA 90048

RLT

Rachel Tabb founded RLT nearly four years ago, inspired by her childhood love of thrifting and the style of '90s icons like Carolyne Besette-Kennedy. At RLT, you can shop from an in-house collection of sleek basics, as well as curated vintage items like graphic t-shirts, denim, and jewelry.

Location: 7607 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Scout

Favorited by our editor-in-chief Kat Collings, Scout is where you can find unique yet elegant pieces like tops made from upcycled designed tags to vintage crochet dresses in mint-condition. Before you make it to the designer boutiques on Melrose and pay full-price, first see if you can find a one-of-kind item at Scout.

Location: 8021 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Wasteland

One trip to Wasteland could take hours, simply because there's just so much to sift through. In one trip you could find a sold-out pair of Nike sneakers you've been on the hunt for, a vintage lace suit, or a contemporary designer item from last season. Variety isn't a problem here.

Locations: 7428 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046

12144 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604

5910 N Figueroa Street, Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Squaresville

Squaresville calls itself the "sexiest vintage" in Los Angeles and they're not wrong. They buy and sell both men and women's clothing and accessories with a focus on unique and funky. Scour through this two-floor store and you'll be sure to come out with something that'll draw some attention.

Location: 1800 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027