LBDs Aren't "Out," But in 2026, This High-Value Dress Color Feels Far More In

Little black dresses are classic, but this dress color trend is way cooler right now.

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Emily Ratajkowksi wears sunglasses and a navy midi dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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One thing about me is that I'm a dress girl. When I'm not wearing jeans, you can definitely find me in a one-and-done piece, especially a simple silhouette that fits close to the body and is easy to build any outfit around. Think of styles similar to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic mini gray dress from Sex and the City. One person who shares my sentiment is Emily Ratajkowski. While I don't know her, I've been following and writing about her street style for many years, so I do know that she loves no-frills dresses—from mini beige styles to midi black dresses with cutouts. In 2026, though, she's making the case for a navy-blue midi dresses.

For the premiere of The Last Day during the Tribeca Film Festival, EmRata was spotted in NYC wearing a navy dress from Mango. The midi silhouette featured a round neck and an asymmetrical open back. To complete the look, EmRata opted for brown open-toe strappy heeled mules, creating a very elevated, warm-weather-friendly outfit. Her black oversize sunglasses and a chain-embellished shoulder bag helped ground the ensemble.

Emrata wears a navy midi dress and heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Mango Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress ($100)

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Honestly, I've never considered buying a navy-blue dress, but after seeing it on EmRata, I'm sold. The color is just as neutral as black but has a richer appeal because it has more depth. It also feels unexpected, which in 2026 is the key distinction between an outfit that looks good and one that looks elegant.

Remember, LBDs aren't out, but if EmRata inspires you, keep scrolling. Ahead, discover and shop my edit of the best navy-blue midi dresses.

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.