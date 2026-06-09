LBDs Aren't "Out," But in 2026, This High-Value Dress Color Feels Far More In

One thing about me is that I'm a dress girl. When I'm not wearing jeans, you can definitely find me in a one-and-done piece, especially a simple silhouette that fits close to the body and is easy to build any outfit around. Think of styles similar to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic mini gray dress from Sex and the City. One person who shares my sentiment is Emily Ratajkowski. While I don't know her, I've been following and writing about her street style for many years, so I do know that she loves no-frills dresses—from mini beige styles to midi black dresses with cutouts. In 2026, though, she's making the case for a navy-blue midi dresses.
For the premiere of The Last Day during the Tribeca Film Festival, EmRata was spotted in NYC wearing a navy dress from Mango. The midi silhouette featured a round neck and an asymmetrical open back. To complete the look, EmRata opted for brown open-toe strappy heeled mules, creating a very elevated, warm-weather-friendly outfit. Her black oversize sunglasses and a chain-embellished shoulder bag helped ground the ensemble.
Honestly, I've never considered buying a navy-blue dress, but after seeing it on EmRata, I'm sold. The color is just as neutral as black but has a richer appeal because it has more depth. It also feels unexpected, which in 2026 is the key distinction between an outfit that looks good and one that looks elegant.
Remember, LBDs aren't out, but if EmRata inspires you, keep scrolling. Ahead, discover and shop my edit of the best navy-blue midi dresses.
Get EmRata's Look:
MANGO
Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress
This dress shows the right amount of skin.
Tony Bianco
Dana Heel
Endless styling possibilities.
THISTLES
The Atlas D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Jennifer Lawrence owns these.
Shop Navy-Blue Dresses:
Nordstrom
Side Ruched Knit Midi Dress
Re-create EmRata's look with this ruched dress.
Le Bop
Sasha Dress
Wear it with or without the scarf.
CAROLINA HERRERA
Ruched Ruffled Cotton-Blend Midi Dress
Wes Gordon, Carolina Herrera's creative director, understands what the modern woman wants to wear.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.