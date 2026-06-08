Social media algorithms are great for discovering content you never would've known to look for, but they can often distort reality. In the fashion realm, that means your TikTok feed might make it seem like everyone can afford designer bags, or that your Instagram feed implies that only a certain population can pull off popular trends. Well, consider this your reminder that you shouldn't believe everything you see online.
One summer trend, in particular, is all over my social media algorithm right now: see-through mesh shoes. Based on my feed, I might assume that only Gen Z is wearing these shoes out in the real world, but that's far from the truth. It's absolutely an ageless style being worn by every generation. Need proof? Olivia Colman just attended a red carpet event in New York City wearing Loewe mesh slingback mules with barrel-leg jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a classic black blazer. "Business on top, party on bottom" may as well have been her outfit motto. Scroll down to see her newest red carpet appearance and shop mesh shoes for summer 2026.
On Olivia Colman: Loewe shoes
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Steve Madden
Xtra Red Shoes
Steve Madden never fails me.
ZARA
Mesh Heeled Sandals
These Zara shoes look designer.
Aldo
Alissie Mesh Ballet Flats
How cute is this sunny yellow color?
Calvin Klein
Gaven Slingback Sandals
Calvin Klein has been nailing the minimal aesthetic for decades.
Reformation
Britt Mesh Ballet Flats
I'll be pairing these shoes with a matching red bag.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.