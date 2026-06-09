Chanel Names a New Director of Its Jewelry Creation Studio—Cue the Stunning Pieces

Plus, shop beautiful Chanel jewelry.

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Headshot of Marie Laure Cérède.
(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel just appointed Marie-Laure Cérède as director of its jewelry creation studio. Of course, the legendary Matthieu Blazy is Chanel's artistic director (Hopefully, you scored something from the latest Métiers d'Art collection.)

"I am honoured and moved to join Chanel, a maison of singular cultural force and exceptional discipline that continues to question convention, redefine femininity, and express modernity through form and spirit. I am looking forward to meeting the teams and writing the new chapter together," Cérède said in a press release from the house. She joins in October 2026. Until then, keep scrolling to shop some of the dreamy Chanel fine jewelry pieces, including the Coco Crush collection.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.