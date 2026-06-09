Chanel Names a New Director of Its Jewelry Creation Studio—Cue the Stunning Pieces

Chanel just appointed Marie-Laure Cérède as director of its jewelry creation studio. Of course, the legendary Matthieu Blazy is Chanel's artistic director (Hopefully, you scored something from the latest Métiers d'Art collection.)
"I am honoured and moved to join Chanel, a maison of singular cultural force and exceptional discipline that continues to question convention, redefine femininity, and express modernity through form and spirit. I am looking forward to meeting the teams and writing the new chapter together," Cérède said in a press release from the house. She joins in October 2026. Until then, keep scrolling to shop some of the dreamy Chanel fine jewelry pieces, including the Coco Crush collection.
chanel
Première Ribbon Watch
chanel
Coco Crush Necklace
chanel
Coco Crush Earrings