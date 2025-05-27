This Is *the* Ballet Flats Color Fashion People Will Buy For the Remainder of 2025

One could argue that the words "ballet flats" have been uttered far too many times over the past several years. But for what it's worth, cool people are still wearing them and cool brands are still making them, so go ahead and say those words all you want. One of those cool people still wearing ballet flats is none other than Bella Hadid, who just wore a pair in Cannes (according to a recent Instagram carousel from her time in town for the Cannes Film Festival).

Time has shown that any trend Hadid touches turns to gold, so there's that, but I've spotted many fashion people wearing ballet flats in the color she just wore, and all of the cool brands are making them. The ballet flats color I'm referring to is red, and Hadid opted for a mesh pair to complement her denim miniskirt and white T-shirt while in the South of France. Red shoes continue to be a trend, and there's something about red ballet flats, in particular, that feels especially fresh in 2025. So if you're in the market for a new pair of ballet flats, take my advice and order a red pair. Keeps scrolling to shop some of my favorites.

Bella Hadid in Red Ballet Flats

Bella Hadid wearing a white tee, swimsuit, and red ballet flats in Cannes

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Bella Hadid wearing a white tee, denim skirt, and red ballet flats in Cannes

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

Bella Hadid wearing a white tee, denim miniskirt, and red ballet flats in Cannes

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

On Bella Hadid: Dear Frances Balla Flats in Red ($490)

More Chic Fashion People in Red Ballet Flats

Emili Sindlev wearing a black outfit with red ballet flats

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Anne Laure-Mais wearing a crochet dress with a suede jacket and red ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Red Ballet Flats

Balla Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Flats in Red

Leather Ballet Flats
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats

Hinted Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Hinted Pointed Toe Flats

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

The Demi Flat
MARGAUX
The Demi Flats

Mesh Ballerina Flat
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats

St. Agni Soft Glove Ballet Flats
St. Agni
Soft Glove Ballet Flats

Loeffler Randall Landry Woven Flats
Loeffler Randall
Landry Woven Flats

Dream Ballerina Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

