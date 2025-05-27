This Is *the* Ballet Flats Color Fashion People Will Buy For the Remainder of 2025

One could argue that the words "ballet flats" have been uttered far too many times over the past several years. But for what it's worth, cool people are still wearing them and cool brands are still making them, so go ahead and say those words all you want. One of those cool people still wearing ballet flats is none other than Bella Hadid, who just wore a pair in Cannes (according to a recent Instagram carousel from her time in town for the Cannes Film Festival).

Time has shown that any trend Hadid touches turns to gold, so there's that, but I've spotted many fashion people wearing ballet flats in the color she just wore, and all of the cool brands are making them. The ballet flats color I'm referring to is red, and Hadid opted for a mesh pair to complement her denim miniskirt and white T-shirt while in the South of France. Red shoes continue to be a trend, and there's something about red ballet flats, in particular, that feels especially fresh in 2025. So if you're in the market for a new pair of ballet flats, take my advice and order a red pair. Keeps scrolling to shop some of my favorites.

Bella Hadid in Red Ballet Flats

On Bella Hadid: Dear Frances Balla Flats in Red ($490)

More Chic Fashion People in Red Ballet Flats

Shop Red Ballet Flats