No One Will Wear This New Legging Trend With Sneakers—Just Heels

First it was Barbara Palvin in the South of France a few weeks ago, and now Hailey Bieber in NYC. The writing is on the wall: Capri leggings are clearly a thing, and Bieber just wore the next iteration of the trend: printed capri leggings. Specifically, polka dot capri leggings, if you can get your hands on a pair (Bieber's Paloma Wool ones are unfortunately sold out everywhere).

While out in NYC over the weekend, Bieber was photographed wearing her white-and-black polka-dot capri leggings with a black boat-neck tank top and, like Palvin, she opted to wear them with heels. In fact, I predict that every fashion person will follow suit and also wear their printed capri leggings with heels. I personally think they look better with capris than any flat shoe styles would. While Palvin opted for a high stiletto with her capri leggings, Bieber went with a walkable kitten heel. Both of their trendy heels look perfect with the summery legging trend.

Whether you're on board with this somewhat controversial legging trend or still need some convincing, keep scrolling to see how Bieber styled them in NYC and shop some of my printed legging picks for yourself.

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a black tank top, polka dot leggings, and kitten-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a black tank top, polka dot leggings, and kitten-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Paloma Wool leggings; The Row Cecily Silk-Satin Tote ($1250); Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($520)

Get the Look

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Gianna Capri Leggings
AFRM
Gianna Capri Leggings

Madewell Tamia Heeled Thong Sandals
Madewell
Tamia Heeled Thong Sandals

Cecily Silk-Satin Tote
THE ROW
Cecily Silk-Satin Tote

Shop More Printed Capri Leggings

Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pant
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pant

Foldover Waist Capri
Jaded London
Foldover Waist Capri

Beach Capri Trousers
Jaded London
Beach Capri Trousers

Gingham Capri Pants
ELOQUII
Gingham Capri Pants

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pants

Signature Swim Capri | Champagne Leopard Print | Xxs
Skims
Signature Swim Capri in Champagne Leopard Print

Asos Design Capri Leggings in Mono Gingham - Part of a Set
ASOS DESIGN
Capri Leggings in Mono Gingham

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

