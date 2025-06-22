No One Will Wear This New Legging Trend With Sneakers—Just Heels

First it was Barbara Palvin in the South of France a few weeks ago, and now Hailey Bieber in NYC. The writing is on the wall: Capri leggings are clearly a thing, and Bieber just wore the next iteration of the trend: printed capri leggings. Specifically, polka dot capri leggings, if you can get your hands on a pair (Bieber's Paloma Wool ones are unfortunately sold out everywhere).

While out in NYC over the weekend, Bieber was photographed wearing her white-and-black polka-dot capri leggings with a black boat-neck tank top and, like Palvin, she opted to wear them with heels. In fact, I predict that every fashion person will follow suit and also wear their printed capri leggings with heels. I personally think they look better with capris than any flat shoe styles would. While Palvin opted for a high stiletto with her capri leggings, Bieber went with a walkable kitten heel. Both of their trendy heels look perfect with the summery legging trend.

Whether you're on board with this somewhat controversial legging trend or still need some convincing, keep scrolling to see how Bieber styled them in NYC and shop some of my printed legging picks for yourself.

On Hailey Bieber: Paloma Wool leggings; The Row Cecily Silk-Satin Tote ($1250); Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($520)

