We Love You, Chocolate Brown, But This Is the Rich Bag Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing Now

As the entire fashion industry continues to collectively lose it over Matthieu Blazy's debut as the creative director of Chanel, let's not forget about all of the impeccably dressed celebrities that were in attendance to view the S/S 26 collection in Paris this week. Two of them were Ayo Edebiri and Kendall Jenner. Edebiri, who was just announced as a new Chanel ambassador, and Jenner, always one of the best-dressed celebs at PFW, looked every bit the cool Chanel girl to take their places on the front row.
Although Edebiri and Jenner opted for different vibes with their outfits, they were both very elegant and had a bag trend in common. Edebiri wore a high-neck black blazer with cuffed dark denim jeans and black pumps, while Jenner went with a black tweed skirt suit that included a cropped blazer and knee-length skirt, paired with black-and-white cap-toe pumps. The aforementioned bag trend they both wore was a burgundy bag. Edebiri's was in the form of a quilted clutch, while Jenner's was a structured shoulder bag. Both bags were yet-to-be-released S/S 26 styles (lucky them). While chocolate brown bags are still very much a thing, let us not forget that burgundy is the other enduring rich color trend that fashion people (and brands) aren't letting go of. One look at Edebiri and Jenner and it's easy to see how stunning a burgundy bag looks with everything from jeans to a skirt suit.
In conclusion, don't ditch your chocolate brown bags, but don't forget about the outfit-transforming powers of a burgundy one. Keep scrolling to see what I mean on Ayo Edebiri and Kendall Jenner, and shop an assortment of stunning burgundy bags to add to your collection.
Shop Burgundy Handbags
CHANEL
Chanel 25 Large Handbag in Burgundy
ALAÏA
Click E/W Medium Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy
J.Crew
Bordeaux Bag in Calf Hair in Deep Oxblood
Reformation
Valentina Mini Beaded Bag in Burgundy
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy
DEMELLIER
New York Large Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote in Burgundy
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag in Merlot
Madewell
The Essential Belted Bucket Tote in Suede in Dark Burgundy
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.