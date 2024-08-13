Bella Hadid and London Women Are Wearing the Chic Jacket That COS and Massimo Dutti Can't Keep In Stock

As we move towards autumn, I'm eager to start integrating a few well-chosen cool-weather buys into my wardrobe, and having monitored the runway collections and consulted with my stylish colleagues, a certain It item has floated up to the top of my wish list for the season ahead.

It seems I'm not the only one to come down with this very particular shopping bug—I've just spotted Bella Hadid in the exact item I'm keen to own. Wearing a brown suede jacket at home this week, Hadid has just cemented it as an autumn 2024 must-have.

Wearing hers in a relaxed blazer silhouette, the model paired the suede layer with black trousers and a laid-back blue button-down. With a slouchy shape and matte finish, a suede jacket can add an effortlessly chic vibe to countless casual looks.

Already a mainstay in the wardrobes of many a stylish Londoner, the style set is wearing the trending jacket with jeans and cotton trousers right now, but I expect to see it styled with cosy wool trousers and luxe cashmere knits as we near the end of the year.

\Composed of a hardy leather fabric, suede jackets are naturally long-wearing, and so you can easily pick up a pre-loved or vintage style at secondhand fashion retailers. Below, I've included a chic secondhand style from French brand A.P.C., but sites including eBay, Vestaire Collective and Vinted are brimming with timeless finds.

If you'd rather shop a new-season version then you're also in luck, as both high-street and designer brands are offering elegant iterations at a range of price points. COS' take sold out in just a couple of days and Massimo Dutti's swiftly followed suit, but fret not, for I've found the best styles that still have stock.

Read on to discover my edit of the best brown suede jackets.

SHOP THE BEST BROWN SUEDE JACKETS:

ZARA Suede Leather Blazer £229 SHOP NOW This cropped style went straight on my wish list.

Sézane Will Jacket £225 SHOP NOW Style over a boxy tee or wear with a boho blouse.

Free People Blair Vegan Suede Jacket £158 SHOP NOW The vegan suede composition means that you can wash this at home with cold water.

Miu Miu Suede Jacket £3950 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt for a directional look. Shop the matching Suede Skirt (£2450).

Toteme Soft Suede Shirt Tobacco £1410 SHOP NOW This also comes in yellow and blue.

COS Collared Suede Jacket £550 SHOP NOW Shop this before it sells out again.

A.P.C. Pre-Loved Suede Jacket £218 £173 SHOP NOW Pre-loved websites are brimming with excellent buys like this chic A.P.C. suede bomber jacket.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Trench Coat £500 SHOP NOW The longer iteration of the brand's sell-out shorter style is destined to fly by autumn.

Whistles Bohdi Western Suede Biker £399 SHOP NOW This lightweight jacket is perfect for summer-to-autumn styling.

Reformation Veda Houston Suede Jacket £648 SHOP NOW The fringe detailing adds a playful element.

Magda Butrym Suede Jacket £2510 SHOP NOW We're still very into chocolate brown.

Opening Image: Getty Images