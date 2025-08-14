A nonnegotiable for me whenever I'm choosing a travel outfit is that it includes some sort of jacket. And as we all know, temperature fluctuations at the airport and on planes are not to be ignored. However, the last thing I want is to deal with bulky outerwear all day, so lightweight jackets it is. And one of the biggest jacket trends of the season happens to be lightweight and ideal for the airport—just ask Jessica Alba, who was spotted wearing the trend at JFK this week.
The trend in question is windbreakers, which are also commonly referred to as track jackets, nylon jackets, technical jackets, and sporty jackets; for all intents and purposes, they fall into the same category. Alba's particular jacket is Miu Miu, so basically the most high-end version of the trend you can get, but windbreakers can be found at a very wide variety of price points this season, so not to worry.
All that said, given the popularity of the windbreaker trend and how smart they are for travel days, I predict we're going to see a lot of cool dressers following in Alba's footsteps this fall—myself included. So keep scrolling to see her outfit for yourself and shop my favorite windbreakers on the market right now.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.