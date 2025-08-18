Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Heel Trend French Women Are Favoring Over Sandals

French fashion influencers have established themselves as some of the most elegant dressers in the world. It’s no surprise that even Bella Hadid has been influenced by them (or is at least on the same page as them). Over the weekend, Hadid was spotted in Hollywood wearing the shoe trend every French fashion girl has been sporting on Instagram: slingback kitten heels. While everyone else is still wearing kitten-heel thong sandals, she took the more sophisticated shoe route. Her butter-yellow, Y2K-inspired dress was instantly elevated by her slingback heels in the same shade.
If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a French woman, the best item to add to any outfit, whether it's a trendy Y2K look or a more modern one, is a pair of slingback heels—trust me. Sandals are great and they serve their purpose, but a pair of slingbacks is what you need to elevate an outfit. Hadid's choice to pair her dress with the elegant shoe trend proves that looking to French style will provide the answers to your fashion dilemmas when you’re having a hard time dressing up an outfit.
If you want to elevate your style the French way, keep scrolling to recreate Hadid’s look and shop similar slingback kitten heels to add to your wardrobe.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.