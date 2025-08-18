Bella Hadid Just Wore the Elegant Heel Trend French Women Are Favoring Over Sandals

French fashion influencers have established themselves as some of the most elegant dressers in the world. It’s no surprise that even Bella Hadid has been influenced by them (or is at least on the same page as them). Over the weekend, Hadid was spotted in Hollywood wearing the shoe trend every French fashion girl has been sporting on Instagram: slingback kitten heels. While everyone else is still wearing kitten-heel thong sandals, she took the more sophisticated shoe route. Her butter-yellow, Y2K-inspired dress was instantly elevated by her slingback heels in the same shade.

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like a French woman, the best item to add to any outfit, whether it's a trendy Y2K look or a more modern one, is a pair of slingback heels—trust me. Sandals are great and they serve their purpose, but a pair of slingbacks is what you need to elevate an outfit. Hadid's choice to pair her dress with the elegant shoe trend proves that looking to French style will provide the answers to your fashion dilemmas when you’re having a hard time dressing up an outfit.

If you want to elevate your style the French way, keep scrolling to recreate Hadid’s look and shop similar slingback kitten heels to add to your wardrobe.

Bella Hadid wearing a butter yellow strapless dress and yellow slingback heels

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: With Jean Magnol Dress in Yellow ($239); Roger Vivier Viv’ Canard Patent Leather Slingback Pumps ($1125)

French Women in Slingback Kitten Heels

A French woman wearing a yellow suit, a brown leather bag, and brown pointed-toe slingback heels

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Tip: Suits and slingbacks are a forever trend.

A French woman wearing a strapless black dress over white pants, and a pair of black slingback heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Tip: When in doubt, throw on a pair of pants and slingbacks to make your dress (or pants) look more eye-catching.

A French woman wearing a black leather blazer, black shirt, and white polka dot skirt with black slingback heels

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Tip: Polka dots look a lot more dressy with a pair of slingbacks.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

