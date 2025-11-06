It's been almost two and a half years since Succession aired its final episode, and I still have a Waystar Royco–sized hole in my heart. My Sunday nights are simply not the same without Greg and Tom's feuds, Roman's crude jokes, and Kendall's breakdowns. And don't even get me started on Succession's fashion. The HBO show practically invented quiet luxury, dressing its characters in Loro Piana cashmeres, Brunello Cucinelli suits, Ralph Lauren blazers, and Cartier watches.
Today, one of Sarah Snook's IRL outfits reminded me of Shiv Roy—with some caveats. While promoting her new TV show, All Her Fault, which comes out on Peacock on November 6, Snook wore a Hermès Picotin bag. It's smaller and less structured than what Shiv would normally wear, hence my stipulation that her character would only carry this if she lived a more laidback life in L.A. filled with fewer board meetings and more brunches. Scroll down to see Sarah Snook's new outfit.
