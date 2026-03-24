Blanco Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profileto your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table
I’ve never been very interested in outfits that feel perfectly "correct". You know the ones: everything matches, everything is balanced, the colours "make sense". It’s nice, of course, but after a few seconds I start to feel a little bored. What really excites me is when something is slightly wrong. A colour that shouldn’t be there. Socks that don’t exactly match the shoes. A very classic skirt worn with something a bit childish, or a proper "lady" bag next to something sporty, or slightly messy. That tiny tension is what makes an outfit feel alive to me. When everything is too harmonious, it can feel a bit flat, but when there’s a small element that interrupts the harmony, the look suddenly has personality.
I often think of getting dressed as a small daily game. I start with something quite classic, like a striped shirt, a simple skirt or a knit, and then I ask myself, "What could disturb this a little?" Maybe it’s bright red socks with brown loafers, maybe it’s lime green next to purple, maybe it’s a very elegant belt worn on trousers that feel almost too casual. The goal is not to look eccentric—actually, the opposite. I like it when the "wrong" element slowly becomes natural in the outfit, almost as if it had always belonged there.
A lot of this also comes from mixing decades; I’ve always loved combining pieces that don’t come from the same time, like pairing something that feels very '70s with something quite '90s; a vintage silk skirt with a big cotton sweatshirt, or "proper" leather shoes with playful socks. Those small contradictions create energy.
Colour is often where I play the most. I’ve always been attracted to colour combinations that feel a bit unexpected at first: red with pink, green with blue, yellow with brown, purple with almost anything. When the colours are strong, but the shapes stay classic, the outfit still feels balanced. And then there are socks. I have a real weakness for socks! They’re probably the easiest way to introduce something slightly wrong into an outfit.
A flash of colour between the shoes and the trousers can completely change the mood. Suddenly, something very classic feels younger, lighter, more playful. For me, this approach also makes fashion feel less intimidating. You don’t need a completely new wardrobe; you just need to look at what you already have and start playing with it differently. Move one thing, add one colour, break one rule.
Sometimes, the most interesting outfits appear exactly in that moment when something almost doesn’t work, but somehow, together, it does. That’s usually when I know I like it.