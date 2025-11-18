I'm a Shopping Director, and I Know Fashion People Will Like These Chic Gifts

Everything from luxurious cashmere to beauty treats.

I'm going to keep this short and to the point. I'm a fashion editor (well, the shopping director at Who What Wear specifically) and I'm here with a list of my favorite holiday gift ideas for your shopping inspiration. Think of this as my curation of chic presents for chic people (aka, people like yourself with good taste).

The edit below runs the gamut. I included a range of under-$100 finds (including the $45 Chanel compact I literally bought for everyone on my list). Naturally, other luxurious accessories and jewelry finds made the cut for that extra-special person. And yes, fun beauty, home, and other cool fashion items are in the mix as well. Enjoy.