I'm going to keep this short and to the point. I'm a fashion editor (well, the shopping director at Who What Wear specifically) and I'm here with a list of my favorite holiday gift ideas for your shopping inspiration. Think of this as my curation of chic presents for chic people (aka, people like yourself with good taste).
The edit below runs the gamut. I included a range of under-$100 finds (including the $45 Chanel compact I literally bought for everyone on my list). Naturally, other luxurious accessories and jewelry finds made the cut for that extra-special person. And yes, fun beauty, home, and other cool fashion items are in the mix as well. Enjoy.
CHANEL
Miroir Double Facettes
My colleagues turned me onto this amazing Chanel mirror, and I literally bought for five people on my list this year.
Hermès
Tulipomanie Detail Scarf 45
A gift in an orange box is always a good idea. This scarf is stunning.
J.Crew
Fair Isle 2025 Rollneck Sweater in Vintage Wool
I've sent this sweater to so many people—get it before it sells out.
chanel
Première Ribbon Watch
You better believe I sent this watch to my husband...
The Row
E/w India Bag in Leather
tiffany & co.
Tiffany HardWear Medium Link Earrings in Yellow Gold
The Tiffany HardWear collection is breathtaking.
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Socks
These COS cashmere socks make my feet feel so fancy.
UGG
Classic Micro Genuine Shearling Lined Slip-On
The UGGs everyone cares about right now.
Soft Goat's pieces are so beautiful and luxurious.
Sophie Bille Brahe
Jewelry Box
Sophie Bille Brahe's jewelry boxes make great gifts. And under $100!
Fendi
Baguette Multicolor Night Butterfly Sequin Bag
BYREDO
Winter Cabin Fragranced Candle
Favorite scent of the season.
The style crowd keeps talking about Celisse. This heavenly set will streamline anyone's nail routine.
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Ankle Boots
The Gucci boots fashion people can't get enough of.
jennifer fisher
Spicy Salt
Give the gift of salt. No, seriously. Jennifer Fisher's line is addictive. She also just released an incredibly new cookbook called Trust Your Gut.
You better believe I have this phone case.
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Ribbon
And a lip tint to go with it.
CELINE
East West Triomphe Frame in Supple Calfskin
There's a mirror built into the inside of this bag!
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
You can't go wrong with Nordstrom cashmere.
These mittens just make me happy.
This Anine Bing coat is divine.
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 20 Dalmatian
LOUIS VUITTON
LV Rouge - Satin Lipstick
Hello, there, LV lipstick.
Ring Concierge
14k Yellow Gold / 15 Cm
Dreaming about this bracelet on my stack.
The Ritz-Carlton x Late Checkout
Rugby Polo
The second iteration of the sure-to-sell-out The Ritz-Carlton x Late Checkout collab is here!
I use this concealer daily. It's excellent for anyone on your list.
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere Crew in Mink
This silhouette is strong.
jame sallen
Bezel Curved Ring With 0.20 CTW Marquise Cut Lab-Grown Diamond In 14K Yellow Gold
Wait, I want a pinky ring.
I always love recieveing a high-end hand soap.
Caraway
Knife & Utensil Set
Picture this set in a fashion person's kitchen.
Banana Republic
Chunky Cashmere-Silk Sweater
Wait, Banana Republic. Wow.
Victoria Beckham
Powder Brush
Victoria Beckham's brushes are amazing.