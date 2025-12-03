This TikToker "Unintentionally Ran an 8-Minute Mile" in These Loafers—They're That Comfy

It's the eternal dilemma: wear elegant shoes (boots, loafers, pumps) and look nice, but come home with blisters, or wear your tried-and-true battered sneakers. But what if it didn't have to be this way? The TikToker @kathrynainsley may have just solved an age-old fashion problem for us and shared it for free on the internet, like a true hero for the modern age. Let me explain.
Ainsley always shares really insightful fashion content on social media and had recently sung the praises of Pêche's Hugh Loafers ($138), semi-joking that she could run a marathon in them. But in a follow-up video, she shared that she practically did run an eight-minute mile in them by mistake when she was running late. While this should have been less than ideal, it ended up proving to her once and for all that her Pêche loafers really were that comfortable—as well as being actually affordable. Obviously, now I need a pair, and you probably do too, so I've selected some of my favorites from the brand for you to browse. BTW, Ainsley owns the Hugh loafer in black leather.
These are the exact shoes Ainsley owns, but in brown suede.
Love a little faux croc moment.
You can't go wrong with classic lines.
Laces to make you feel like a dancer.
A slipper style for the no-frills fashion people.
The bunch and the square toe makes these very 2026.