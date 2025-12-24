I'd describe myself as a pretty demanding shopper. Every piece that holds a place in my wardrobe has to go above and beyond, whether that's combining elegant style with quality materials or bringing together a practical ease with a high-end look. On my (very) regular scrolls through Zara, I came across a jacket that has a two-in-one feature, with both sides of the reversible jacket offering a chic finish to my winter looks. Now, I have to move fast, as it's already selling out.
Since October, we've been infatuated with reversible jackets. The two-coats-in-one offering is undeniably smart, and this Zara style gives both a leather-look on one side, and fluffy faux-fur on the other. Whilst we've seen a rise in the popularity of this style recently, it's far from a moving trend. The classic button-up design of the jacket will hold firm even with an influx of 2026 trends, and the deep chocolate shade remains a firm feature in the most luxurious colour palettes year after year.
For cold strolls this winter, I'll be keeping the faux-fur on the inside, and layering up with a sleek turtleneck and jeans. Whilst for evening, the refined leather look will be tucked inside to expose the striking faux fur exterior, ready to bring a touch of drama to my after-hours attire. I also love the sweet detail that whichever way you wear it, the collar is always cosy faux fur. This jacket comes as part of Zara's latest drop of new-in buys, and whilst this is a real standout, there are a few more elegant buys I've got my eye on. Below, you'll find the practical and chic jacket, as well as a selection of handpicked standouts from Zara right now.
Shop the Zara Reversible Jacket
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Leather Jacket
Shop More New-In Zara Buys
Zw Collection Barrel High-Waist Jeans
Zara's denim collection has had a contemporary update with a series of striking cuts, like this barrel-leg pair.
Poplin Shirt With Pleats
This playful fitted shirt is one I'll reach for throughout the seasons.
Wool Blend Blazer Zw Collection
The neckline of this blazer is so distinct.
Basic Plain Knit Jumper
The turtleneck top I'll be wearing with the above reversible jacket.
Faux Leather Straight Trousers
These faux leather trousers are selling out fast thanks to the elevated look and deep colourway.
Plain Knit Jumper
Simple can be so effective. Layer up with gold jewellery.
Long Wool Coat With Belt
This timeless coat will be reached for year after year.
Knit Dress With Belt
Just add knee high boots.
Embossed Leather City Bag
If you thought this was a designer bag, I wouldn't blame you.
