There's a sense of renewal in the air with the arrival of the new season. Spring marks a shift in our wardrobes, as our heaviest layers are packed away and our lighter wares return to the everyday. For me, it's a chance to both take stock of what I have, and add a few new buys into the mix to revitalise my looks. Heading into spring, I'm thinking about the overall mood of my outfits, forgoing flash-in-the-pan trends and instead looking to smart buys worthy of any great French dresser.
This spring, I'm taking style inspiration from stylish French dressers. Their innate elegance, polish and ease in dressing is exactly what my spring wardrobe is calling out for. Lucky for us, the spring collections are full of French-inspired buys, from timeless treasures to pretty boho styles that could easily be spotted on the streets of Paris.
My hunt for French-inspired buys starts at H&M, COS and Mango. The three brands lean into the foundations of French dressing, playing with classic silhouettes, capsule wardrobe heroes and pretty blouses for a spring flair. At H&M, the basics are better than ever with clean-cut denim, elegant light layers and a seriously expensive-looking tote that is already on my wish list. For COS, the new collection demonstrates the brand's eye for tailoring, with the switchover from insulating wools to light linens happening right now. For Mango, silhouette is key, with finer details of gold buttons and playful forms bringing a high-end allure to everyday pieces. All together, they make for an expensive-looking French capsule wardrobe, ready to elevate any wardrobe instantly this spring.
Shop My French-Inspired Spring Capsule
MANGO
Oversized Short Trench
The building blocks of great French wardrobes always come back to the staples. For spring, it's the trench coat, now shortened to refresh for 2026.
H&M
Lace-Yoke Blouse
It's time! Pretty blouses are on their way back for spring, and this is one of the best I've found.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
So many stylish people and editors adore COS's Reprise jeans.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
Swap out heavy winter boots for sleek ballet flats.
COS
Twist-Detail Jersey Midi Dress
I'm counting down to the days when we can simply throw on a pretty dress and sandals. This is the dress I'll be relying on.
H&M
Ribbed Cardigan
Light layers are a spring essential. Lean into the elevated look with a cream shade and plenty of buttons.
H&M
Suede Shopper
I honestly did a double-take when I saw this smooth suede bag. Spacious, sleek and anti-trend, this has all the details of a designer buy.
H&M
Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
A great shirt will go the distance in your wardrobe. Season after season, rely on this bold blue style.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Now is the time to swap out wool trousers for light linen styles. The smart tailoring is a calling card for COS.