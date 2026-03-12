I'm Building a Chic French Wardrobe on a Budget—These H&M, COS and Mango Buys Are Top of My Wish List

I'm planning for the chicest spring yet, and that includes putting together a French-inspired capsule wardrobe. These are the buys I'm starting with.

Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features
Model wears brown dress; model wears short trench coat; model wears white blouse and white jeans
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

There's a sense of renewal in the air with the arrival of the new season. Spring marks a shift in our wardrobes, as our heaviest layers are packed away and our lighter wares return to the everyday. For me, it's a chance to both take stock of what I have, and add a few new buys into the mix to revitalise my looks. Heading into spring, I'm thinking about the overall mood of my outfits, forgoing flash-in-the-pan trends and instead looking to smart buys worthy of any great French dresser.

Woman wears white top, white skirt

Mango A-Line Skirt With Handkerchief Detail (£60)

(Image credit: Mango)

This spring, I'm taking style inspiration from stylish French dressers. Their innate elegance, polish and ease in dressing is exactly what my spring wardrobe is calling out for. Lucky for us, the spring collections are full of French-inspired buys, from timeless treasures to pretty boho styles that could easily be spotted on the streets of Paris.

Model wears cropped blazer, straight leg trousers and black shoes

COS Cropped Structured Linen Blazer (£169)

(Image credit: COS)

My hunt for French-inspired buys starts at H&M, COS and Mango. The three brands lean into the foundations of French dressing, playing with classic silhouettes, capsule wardrobe heroes and pretty blouses for a spring flair. At H&M, the basics are better than ever with clean-cut denim, elegant light layers and a seriously expensive-looking tote that is already on my wish list. For COS, the new collection demonstrates the brand's eye for tailoring, with the switchover from insulating wools to light linens happening right now. For Mango, silhouette is key, with finer details of gold buttons and playful forms bringing a high-end allure to everyday pieces. All together, they make for an expensive-looking French capsule wardrobe, ready to elevate any wardrobe instantly this spring.

Shop My French-Inspired Spring Capsule