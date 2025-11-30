From Verbier to Vail, ski season is in full swing and will be until well into the spring, depending on the region. Read: There's no better time to stock up on both the cutest ski gear and the coziest après-ski pieces for when it gets to that cheese fondue and mulled wine time of day. Or, you could just channel the mountaintop look in New York, Portland, Chicago, Denver, or whichever chilly place you call home.
One thing about ski gear and après-ski comfies: They skew on the extremely expensive side. Which is why I'm so excited that Zara not only has a ski and après-ski collection, but also offers a ton of stunning chalet-appropriate clothing in its regular collection. I've gone through pages and pages of these affordable pieces and picked my very favorites, from Fair Isle sweaters to full-on ski suits, and from fuzzy headbands to super warm coats.
Brushed Effect Jacquard Knit
Nothing says "Verbier chalet" quite like a Fair Isle sweater.
Water Resistant Windproof Recco Technology Ski Collection Overalls
Ski suits can be such an eyesore—no chance of that here.
Heiq Xreflex Faux Fur Jacket Ski Collection
This faux fur jacket looks so luxe—yet comes in at under $200.
Skullcap Hat With Hair
Pillbox hats are so trendy right now. Try a faux fur version, and you'll be mountain-ready in no time.
Aviator Hat With Faux Fur
This one's perfect for ears that really feel the chill.
Aviator Hat With Faux Suede and Faux Fur
I love the faux suede and faux fur textures together.
Patchwork Faux Fur Coat ZW Collection Limited Edition
Ski resorts call for a mob-wife coat.
Thermal Jacquard Seamless Thermolite Core Ski Collection Leggings
Packing thermals for a ski trip is always a good idea, but it's an even better idea if they're this darn cute.
Faux Leather Animal Print Fur Gloves
Do NOT forget your gloves.
Water and Wind Protection Fur-Effect Puffer Anorak
This coat may be designed for function, but it's actually so cute.
Faux Fur Short Mittens
These mittens probably wouldn't be good enough for an actual ski resort, but they certainly capture the correct vibe.
Animal Print Faux Fur Neck Warmer
Animal print is very luxury ski resort–coded.
Heart Faux Fur Ear Muffs
Chalet style is an open invitation to bring fun into your outfits, like with heart-shaped accessories.
Faux Fur Headband Turban
A faux fur headband feels very "skiing in the '60s" to me.
Faux Fur Headband Turban
Brown faux fur is so luxurious.
Alpaca Jacquard Sweater
I can almost taste the chestnuts roasting on an open fire.
Water-Resistant Windproof Down Jacket With Recco Technology Ski Collection
Full disclosure: I'm too scared to ski, but this powder pink jacket could be the one to sway me.
Water Resistant Windproof Recco Technology Ski Collection Bib Overalls
I love that ski suits aren't necessarily bulky these days.
Wool Jumper Ski Collection
It's like a postcard, but in sweater form.
Faux Fur Boots Ski Collection
Cozy.
Water Resistant Windproof Recco Technology Ski Collection Overalls
Here's another very Catwoman-like ski suit for stealthy descents.
Merino Wool Blend Ski Collection T-Shirt
Or you could go a two-piece set.
Alpaca Ski Collection Balaclava
How cozy would you feel under this hat?
Alpaca Jacquard Sweater Ski Collection
This sweater would look just as good with ski pants as it would with a crisp pair of jeans.
Heiq Xreflex Recco Technology Shearling Ski Collection Jacket
I'm so glad faux fur is in right now.