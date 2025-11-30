25 Zara Pieces That Look Like They Belong in a Ski Chalet in Verbier

Apres ski
(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)
By
published
in Features

From Verbier to Vail, ski season is in full swing and will be until well into the spring, depending on the region. Read: There's no better time to stock up on both the cutest ski gear and the coziest après-ski pieces for when it gets to that cheese fondue and mulled wine time of day. Or, you could just channel the mountaintop look in New York, Portland, Chicago, Denver, or whichever chilly place you call home.

One thing about ski gear and après-ski comfies: They skew on the extremely expensive side. Which is why I'm so excited that Zara not only has a ski and après-ski collection, but also offers a ton of stunning chalet-appropriate clothing in its regular collection. I've gone through pages and pages of these affordable pieces and picked my very favorites, from Fair Isle sweaters to full-on ski suits, and from fuzzy headbands to super warm coats.

Nothing says "Verbier chalet" quite like a Fair Isle sweater.

Ski suits can be such an eyesore—no chance of that here.

This faux fur jacket looks so luxe—yet comes in at under $200.

Pillbox hats are so trendy right now. Try a faux fur version, and you'll be mountain-ready in no time.

This one's perfect for ears that really feel the chill.

I love the faux suede and faux fur textures together.

Ski resorts call for a mob-wife coat.

Packing thermals for a ski trip is always a good idea, but it's an even better idea if they're this darn cute.

Do NOT forget your gloves.

This coat may be designed for function, but it's actually so cute.

These mittens probably wouldn't be good enough for an actual ski resort, but they certainly capture the correct vibe.

Animal print is very luxury ski resort–coded.

Chalet style is an open invitation to bring fun into your outfits, like with heart-shaped accessories.

A faux fur headband feels very "skiing in the '60s" to me.

Brown faux fur is so luxurious.

I can almost taste the chestnuts roasting on an open fire.

Full disclosure: I'm too scared to ski, but this powder pink jacket could be the one to sway me.

I love that ski suits aren't necessarily bulky these days.

It's like a postcard, but in sweater form.

Cozy.

Here's another very Catwoman-like ski suit for stealthy descents.

Or you could go a two-piece set.

How cozy would you feel under this hat?

This sweater would look just as good with ski pants as it would with a crisp pair of jeans.

I'm so glad faux fur is in right now.

Explore More:
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸