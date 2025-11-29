We've Tested Them All: These Are the 10 Most Iconic Beauty Products of the Past Decade

November 2025 marks Who What Wear UK’s 10th birthday. Yes, we’ve been writing about the trends to take note of, the luxury pieces worth investing in, the beauty heroes and hacks we can’t wait to share and the outfits the team have been rotating for a whole decade! We hope you’ve enjoyed reading our stories as much as we’ve loved creating them. To celebrate the occasion, you’ll find a range of special ten-year-anniversary content across the site this month, from retrospective looks at the biggest fashion moments to the couples who defined the decade and the products that have earned true cult status. Keep an eye out for our 10th birthday badge and enjoy the milestone with us! Thank you for being part of our story so far.

If there is one thing we really know here on the Who What Wear UK beauty team, it's the blueprint of an iconic product. We're talking conversation-starting blushers, perfumes that behave as status symbols and LED masks that have come to define an era. For the past 10 years, we Who What Wear UK beauty editors have spent every minute of our days scrolling social media, analysing sales data and interviewing the world's most impressive experts to bring you beauty trends before anyone else. And in doing so, we have become experts ourselves in identifying the beauty products that really matter.

And now that we have been doing this for 10 years, it means we have dedicated 87,600 hours to testing, trialling and reviewing thousands of products so that we can bring you the most balanced and honest reviews going. From contour kits and 20-pan eyeshadow palettes to skin tints and bond-repairing hair masks, we've seen it all. And, because we're feeling nostalgic, we've been reminiscing on the best, most iconic beauty products that have come our way over the last 10 years—the beauty products that have defined the past decade. So, without further ado, we present to you the 10 most defining beauty products of our Who What Wear careers...

1. Merit Flush Balm

2. Dyson Airwrap

3. Dr Dennis Gross LED Mask

4. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

5. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540

6. OPI Bubble Bath

7. Aesop Resurrection Hand Wash

8. Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm

9. La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune

10. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.

