Prediction: 7 Trends the Best Dressed People on the Street Style Scene Will Wear This Season

With fashion month kicking off in New York in less than a month, our editors have been buzzing about the upcoming runway shows for the spring/summer 2026 collections. Our team has been discussing the street style looks that are in store as well as the new-season trends and exact pieces we're expecting to see on the fashion set. While there are plenty of new items that are sure to be in heavy rotation for the season ahead, there are some buzzy trends I'm predicting will take center stage on the fashion-month street style scene in the coming weeks.
My short list includes everything from romantic lace and printed scarves to curved silhouettes and high-shine satin. Ahead, see the seven key trends I predict will define street style this season and shop my edit of the key buys.
Romantic Lace
It's been the summer of perpetually-sold-out satin lace shorts, as the fashion set has been snapping up styles to add to their suitcases. This fall, we'll see lace continue to be popular, especially with a nod of romance. I expect to see everything from pastel slip dresses and skirts to Victorian ruffled tops and dresses.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin-Crepe Dress
DÔEN
Henri Lace Top
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Wrap Skirt
Plaid
At Copenhagen Fashion Week, we saw an early glimpse of what insiders are embracing on the street style scene for fall. Plaid was one of the most prominent and most impactful prints to take note of. Button-down shirts were especially popular, but I also expect to see printed skirts and dresses.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Bronwen Checked Twill Shirt
PROENZA SCHOULER
Hallie Ruched Checked Twill Midi Dress
KALLMEYER
Chloé Checked Voile Shirt
Curved Silhouettes
Peplums! Hourglass shapes! Contoured coats! The fall/winter 2025 runways were all about curved silhouettes. The dramatic proportions instantly make an impact, lending themselves to street style looks.
St. Agni
Contour Blazer
MCQUEEN
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Peplum Jacket
LIBEROWE
Wool Coat
Suede
Last year, suede was big. In 2025, it will be even bigger. It's entering the market in the form of great bomber jackets, sleeveless tops, skirts, and bags. While it may be seen later in the fashion-month season when temperatures begin to cool down, the suede piece will, undoubtedly, be a key item on the street style scene.
STOULS
Miuccia Suede Tank
ST. AGNI
Suede Skirt
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dalma Suede Bomber Jacket
Something Satin
Ultra-high-shine satin is entering wardrobes in many forms. Pants are particularly popular, ranging from tailored styles to pull-on pants, and I expect these to be even bigger this fall. The same goes for dresses, miniskirts, and collared shirts, which all add a sense of sumptuousness when finished in silky satin.
LESET
Barb Washed-Satin Wide-Leg Pants
GABRIELA HEARST
Brigita Paneled Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
KALLMEYER
Eloise Satin Mini Dress
Printed Scarves
Scarves have already been huge on the fashion scene in recent months. This summer, scarves worn as belts over trousers and skirts were one of the biggest styling trends of the season. Looking ahead to fall, I predict we'll see scarves styled in new ways, including inspiration from Michael Rider's debut collection for Celine.
CELINE
Bandana in Heritage Silk Twill
SILKSILKY
Pure Silk Printed Square Scarf
SAINT LAURENT
Printed Silk-Satin Scarf
Furry Finishes
From impactful outerwear to accessories, furry pieces dominated the fall/winter 2025 collections. This is set to take off in Milan and Paris once the weather allows.
