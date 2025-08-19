Here's a First Look at Louis Vuitton's Upcoming Makeup Collection (It's Unbelievably Chic)

Today, Louis Vuitton released the first look at its upcoming, inaugural makeup collection, La Beauté Louis Vuitton. For context, this is the designer's first foray into makeup, and it's helmed by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, who was publicly appointed as the brand's creative director of cosmetics earlier this year. Back then, McGrath told Who What Wear to expect "exquisite" formulas "rooted in the spirit of travel and creative excellence."
This is a pivotal moment in the 171-year history of the French fashion house, which has previously offered fine fragrances and custom vanity cases to its clientele but never makeup (until now). The collection includes 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms, and eight eye shadow palettes housed in objets d'art or luxurious packaging that's meant to be kept and cherished. La Beauté Louis Vuitton officially launches in selected Louis Vuitton stores and online on August 29. Until then, see a sneak peek of some standout items and prepare your shopping list.
LV Rouge
At the heart of La Beauté Louis Vuitton is LV Rouge, the brand's first-ever lipstick collection housed in luxe, refillable packaging. They will be available in an impressive assortment of 55 shades in satin and matte finishes—complete with the brand's iconic monogram imprinted on each bullet. The brand teases three standout shades.
896 Monogram Rouge: A tribute to the brand's rich history, this classic red lipstick is housed in the brand's historic brown monogram canvas.
203 Rose Odyssée: Inspired by the journey and "odyssey" of Louis Vuitton women, this lipstick has a warm, earthy rose color.
854 Rouge Louis: This rich scarlet red lipstick is "quintessential" and exudes confidence and individualism.
Expect intense pigment in both the creamy satin and velvety matte finishes, as well as a skin-first formula that features natural waxes from rose, jasmine, and mimosa flowers. The lipsticks' 85% skincare base also contains hyaluronic acid and shea butter for comfortable wear.
Interestingly enough, the LV Rouge lipsticks are infused with a signature fragrance thanks to a cross-métier collaboration between McGrath and Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. Using ingredients from the brand's fragrance ateliers in the heart of Grasse, France, the lipsticks carry the scent of rose, jasmine, and mimosa flowers.
LV Baume
The bold lipsticks are balanced out with sheer and luminous lip balms, soon to be available in 10 shades. Also powered by hyaluronic acid and shea butter, each lip balm can deliver up to 48 hours of moisture. Once again, the brand references three standout shades.
051 Monogram Touch: This shade is a sheer interpretation of the aforementioned Monogram lipstick.
030 Tender Bliss: This is a delicate, sheer pink with a subtle sparkle.
020 Rose Essentiel: The brand considers this timeless rosewood shade a daily essential.
Each LV Baume is imbued with a delicate mint-raspberry scent.
LV Ombres
Last but certainly not least, LV Ombres is Louis Vuitton's unique take on eye shadow. Each of the eight palettes contains four eye shadows—three "wearable, everyday shades" and "one standout hue." We can expect six finishes, from ultra matte to glitter, which is right in line with McGrath's signature style. The brand lists three "star compacts."
Harmonie 896 Monogram Rouge: Designed to match the lipstick of the same name, this palette contains burnished red, rich brown, and caramel colors.
Harmonie 150 Beige Memento: Designed to echo the unique wear and patina of Louis Vuitton's leather luggage, this palette contains ivory and golden bronze shades.
Harmonie 250 Nude Mirage: This is Louis Vuitton's answer to an everyday eye shadow palette. Expect soft and elegant neutrals.
The compacts were designed by Konstantin Grcic, a renowned German furniture designer who's known for his unique approach to combining "form and function." Translation? They're true objets d'art.
C'ést chic, non? Again, La Beauté Louis Vuitton officially launches in selected Louis Vuitton stores and online on August 29. Mark your calendar.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.