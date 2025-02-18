From "Exhaustion Blush" to "Party Lips," NYFW's Best Beauty Trends Are Delightfully Unexpected

Collage of NYFW beauty trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for TRESemmé; @aaronweiss; Addiction Tokyo; @jamieeschneider)
Just when I was finding myself in a beauty lull (frigid, snowy weather will do that to you), New York Fashion Week arrived with a flood of inspiration. This time around, I was pleasantly surprised to see beauty looks that leaned way more eccentric than seasons past. In fact, I kept furiously typing into my Notes app as I dashed between shows, lest I forget a single detail of the XL feather lashes at Thom Browne or the shimmering "party lips" at Christopher John Rogers.

Now that I've gotten up close and personal with all the jaw-dropping looks from the fall 2025 runways, the time has come to compile these notes and predict how we'll wear them in the months ahead. If there's one thing I can say for sure, it's that subversive, "imperfect" beauty will take the cake. From the "grease paint" eyes at Khaite to the "exhaustion blush" at Meruert Tolegen to the whimsical, "devil horn hair" at Collina Strada, F/W25 beauty is a lesson in seizing the unexpected.

Behold, our NYFW beauty trend report. Take inspiration, bookmark your faves, and watch this space—all 12 looks are sure to stick around this year.

Here Come the Cowlicks

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; Launchmetrics)

Gone are the days of wrestling with stubborn cowlicks to achieve a "flawless" shape. According to this season's runways, it's time to embrace those swirly bends! Take it from Prabal Gurung, where models leaned into the "morning cowlick" look with swoopy side parts and intentional static. "I'm bringing bedhead back, and we're making it runway ready," celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway tells Who What Wear backstage. At Altuzarra, models had similar side-parted swoops, and some even sported a soft, "cowlick fringe" (a term that's also gaining traction on TikTok, BTW).

Collina Strada had a more artistic take on the trend with crimped "devil horns" at the crown. "You know that Instagram filter? I wanted that in real life," says lead stylist Mustafa Yanaz. Still, the tresses had a lived-in, bedhead feel. "It's wrong, but it's good," he adds.

Seen Backstage

Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave in Conditioner Primer
Bumble and bumble
Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave in Conditioner Primer

Tresemme Dry Texturizing, Workable Hold & Weightless Feel, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood Scent Spray - 6.2 Oz
Tresemmé
Dry Texturizing Spray

Hair Cream for Style
Oribe
Hair Cream for Style

Galactic Hues

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @jamieeschneider; Alex Dani)

No, metallic shades aren't going anywhere in 2025, but they are leaning celestial. Iridescent, out-of-this-world hues certainly made their mark this season—even on the lips, as seen at Christopher John Rogers. To create these galactic "party lips," lead artist Alex Levy actually used layers of shimmery eye shadow to build up the intensity. Then to ground the look, he traced the lips with a soft brown liner. "We started layering colors to get the effect we wanted, and now we're bringing it back into harmony with the colors that are on the face," he demonstrates backstage.

At Collina Strada, all that shimmer was focused on the eyes; makeup artist Dick Page drew a flash of color at the inner corners using Ilia's Eye Stylus Shadow Stick (launching February 19!). "It's decoration. It's really like taking the sense of play and the colors and textures out of the collection," he says in a release.

Of course, iridescent nails also made an appearance. At Lapointe, models sported semi-sheer, pearl tips that perfectly catch the light (and complement any ensemble, Sundays founder Amy Ling Lin tells me backstage).

Seen Backstage

Dazzleshadow Extreme Metallic Eyeshadow - Joie De Glitz
MAC
Dazzleshadow Extreme Metallic Eyeshadow

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick - Adorn
Ilia
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick - Adorn

Sundays - Nail Polish - Tara Stiles: Ease
Sundays
Nail Polish - Tara Stiles: Ease

Mizhse Nail Polish: 15ml Mermaid Pearl Nail Polish Green Aurora Effect Nail Polish, Fingernail and Toenail Polish Glossy Long Lasting Nail Polish Trendy Diy at Home Nail Gift Spree
Mizhse
Mermaid Pearl Nail Polish

Double Eyeliner

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; Anna Dave;Launchmetrics)

Grungy, lived-in eyeliner isn't going anywhere, but a razor-sharp wing is also very much en vogue—and this season, artists are having double the fun. Both Christian Siriano and The Blonds had models sporting geometric, double-liner looks using rich burgundy and jet black shades. "I wanted to really push the angular shape of the eye and that complexity," celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo tells me at Christian Siriano. A double wing quite literally frames the eye shape, so it instantly adds a touch of drama.

Seen Backstage

Revlon Colorstay Multi-Liner, Valentine's Day Makeup Gifts for Women, Multi-Use Creamy Liner for Lips, Eyes & Face, Precision Brush for Easy Blending, 008 Catalyst
Revlon
Colorstay Multi-Liner - 008 Catalyst

Revlon Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad, Valentine's Day Makeup Gifts for Women, Longwear Shadow Palette With Transitional Shades and Buttery Soft Feel, Crease & Smudge Proof, 575 Exquisite
Revlon
Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad

Borghese Advanced Fango Active Mud Musk - Nourishing & Exfoliating Face Mask With Bentonite Clay & Hyaluronic Acid for Normal, Combination & Oily Skin
Borghese
Fango Active Mud Musk

Winding Twists

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for TRESemmé; @jamieeschneider; @alyssabrascia)

Yanaz personally adores a structured, detailed braid. "It always looks like there's a lot of craftmanship," he says of the fishtail twists at Ulla Johnson. "We also have some beautiful cornrows, but we don't do straight backs." Instead, models had wavy, winding braids to emulate the flowing silhouettes of the collection.

Alice + Olivia and Meruert Tolegen similarly understood the assignment with romantic, Rapunzel-like plaits. At the latter, a select few models sauntered down the runway with sculptural, windy updos (providing a literal definition to the term "hair bow"). Christian Siriano also featured ribbon-like twists, meant to emulate a windy road. "You know, like a racetrack" Redway says, alluding to the collection's automotive motifs.

Seen Backstage

target,

Tresemmé
A-List Collection Smoothing Cream

Tresemme Styling, 24h Hold Flyaway & Frizz Control, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood Scent Hair Wax Stick - 1.05oz
Tresemmé
Styling Stick

Eden Floral Pearl Clip Set of 2
Lelet NY
Eden Floral Pearl Clip (Set of 2)

Pewter Dreams

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: @alyssabrascia; @jamieeschneider)

Call it the "Gabriette" effect, but grungy pewter tones were all the rage this season. In fact, Kim Shui's makeup looks were inspired by the It girl herself (plus Julia Fox, duh) with cool-toned eyes and "greige" lips. "It's just a really cool-girl look… very urban and very chic," lead artist Romero Jennings tells Who What Wear backstage. The show also featured "cat-eye storm" nails, fashioned by celebrity nail artist Coca Michelle, using sheer black polish and magnetic pigment to create a "wave of silver reflection." Imagine a darker, grungier take on a chrome set of tips.

At Altuzarra and Tory Burch, eyes were awash with grey shadow but had more of a hazy, diffused finish. "It's a little bit destroyed, almost like makeup at the end of the night," key makeup artist Hannah Murray notes backstage at Altuzarra.

Seen Backstage

Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow & Kohl Eyeliner
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow & Kohl Eyeliner

Opi Nail Lacquer, Opaque & Vibrant Crème Finish Black Nail Polish, Up to 7 Days of Wear, Chip Resistant & Fast Drying, Black Onyx, 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Black Onyx

Lip Liner Pencil - Greige
MAC
Lip Liner Pencil - Greige

Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick - Don't Touch
NARS
Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick - Don't Touch

In the Dollhouse

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs; Launchmetrics; @jamieeschneider)

This season was brimming with doll-like references, from the clustered, spiky lashes at Thom Browne and Cuccculelli Shaheen to the "rubber lips" at Gabe Gordon to the fabric applique "blush" at Marc Jacobs. Sure, you might not fasten red dots to your face á la Pat McGrath, but you can emulate the look with a bright pop of color directly on the apples of your cheeks. Or, you could apply in a dramatic, downward draping motion, as seen on models' bright pink cheeks at Selkie.

Many hair looks also had quite the doll-like vibe. Christian Cowan, for instance, might have been inspired by Mars Attacks for his '60s beehive wigs, but I'd be lying if I said the 'do didn't remind me of a retro, alien Barbie.

Seen Backstage

Isamaya X Lashify Edge Gossamer® Lash - Edge / Black
Lashify
Isamaya X Lashify Edge Gossamer Lash

Cheek Fluff Soft Blur Cream Blush - (don't) Be a Doll
Half Magic
Cheek Fluff Soft Blur Cream Blush - (Don't) Be a Doll

M·a·cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick - Peachstock
MAC
M·a·cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick - Peachstock

Hot 2 Touch
ColourPop
Heart Blush in Hot 2 Touch

Velvety Matte

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @jamieeschneider)

Dewy, "glass skin" makeup typically dominates the runways, so I was very surprised to discover an emphasis on soft-matte skin during the week. "For a change, we're not going for glowy… we're going for a velvet finish," celebrity makeup artist Romy Soleimani says at Ulla Johnson. Note, that doesn't mean you must layer on tons of powder. Simply use a mattifying moisturizer or primer in the T-zone to eliminate shine without fear of looking too cakey. "Skincare can help you achieve the finish that you want," Soleimani adds. She also recommends tapping on a velvety lipstick to tie the look together; a rich raisin or mulberry confection looks gorgeous on every skin tone.

Similarly, at Brandon Maxwell, natural, pillowy skin was the name of the game. Think "perfect skin without glow," lead makeup artist Fulvia Farolfi tells me backstage. Even the nail looks alluded to the velvet-matte theme, as tips were kept minimal with just a swipe of clear base coat and JinSoon's Matte Maker. "A lot of people are now into a matte finish with short nails," editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi says. You heard the expert!

The Minimalist
Merit Beauty
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Phyto-Rouge Velvet
Sisley-Paris
Phyto-Rouge Velvet - 12 Beige Crush

Sisley Paris Velvet Nourishing Cream With Saffron Flowers 50ml
Sisley Paris
Velvet Nourishing Cream

Matte Maker
JinSoon
Matte Maker

Bangs, Bangs, Bangs

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Keith Montero; Launchmetrics; @jamieeschneider)

Forget wispy, low-maintenance curtain bangs—bold, full-on fringe is on-trend. See: Diotima's "deconstructed roller set," wigs, Anna Sui's 1940s bumper bangs, and Christopher John Rogers's structural, chopped fringe. "People are being a little bit more bold with their hairstyles as far as colors and cuts… it's definitely something that is very New York at the moment," Sonny Molina, lead artist for Christopher John Rogers, says regarding the move towards sleek, strong bangs.

Seen Backstage

Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse
Bumble and bumble
Thickening Full Form Soft Mousse

R+co Bleu Smooth & Seal Blow-Dry Mist – Strengthens, Repairs, Nourishes, and Protects, Prevents Thermal Damage, Seals Cuticle for Sleek, Frizz-Free Hair, 7.1 Oz
R+Co Bleu
Smooth & Seal Blow-Dry Mist

Hair Alchemy Strengthening Treatment Serum
Oribe
Hair Alchemy Strengthening Treatment Serum

Highlighter Eyes

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The fall/winter color story tends to involve muted greys, browns, and vampy purples—but not if Sandy Liang has anything to say about it. The runway was riddled with bright blues, greens, and (of course) Sandy pinks reminiscent of a pack of highlighters. Models at Christian Cowan also sported bright pops of color on the eyes, as did those at Melke for the brand's joyful presentation (in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch—fun!). The message is clear: Amid icy temperatures, you can still have fun with hot, neon hues.

Seen Backstage

Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Rainbow, 0.5 Oz
Rimmel
Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette - Rainbow

Fara Homidi Essential Face Compact | Violet Grey
Fara Homidi
Essential Face Compact

Rimmel Wonder'bond, 002 Black Brown, Mascara, Bonding Serum Mascara, Volumizing Mascara, Instantly Revitalized Lashes, With Biotin Bonding Complex, Smudge Proof, No Clumps, 0.39oz
Rimmel
Wonder'bond Mascara

Face Paint

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: @jamieeschneider; Addiction Tokyo; Launchmetrics)

Rather than focusing on intricate, painstaking lines, artists resorted to splashes of pigment across the face and eyes. "It's kind of a grown-up kid's face paint party," Page says at Collina Strada, where models donned a smattering of cheetah-like spots. At Diotima, makeup artist Kanako Takase, global creative director of Addiction Tokyo, doodled black rose petals on the eyes using gel liner; and similarly, at Khaite, legendary makeup artist Diane Kendal bestowed select models with a swipe of inky eye pigment akin to grease paint. The beauty here lies in the imperfection—no need to color inside the lines.

Seen Backstage

ADDICTION TOKYO, The Gel Eyeliner
Addiction Tokyo
The Gel Eyeliner

Clean Line Liquid Liner - Midnight Express
Ilia
Clean Line Liquid Liner

Sunshift Cream Bronzer - Eclipse
Ilia
Sunshift Cream Bronzer

No Concealer, Thanks

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @alyssabrascia)

From "exhaustion blush" (iconic) at Meruert Tolegen to the minimal beats at Monse, a slew of artists have decided to eschew the concealer in favor of naturally—or amplified—hollowed under-eyes. It begs the question: Are dark circles… chic? Rather than disguise those half-moons, Takase recommends embracing them by draping a reddish-brown blush across your lids and temples, all the way around to your under-eyes. You could even accent the inner corners of your eyes with gel liner to create a bit of intentional shadow, just like the models at Collina Strada.

Seen Backstage

ADDICTION TOKYO, The Liquid Blush Foggy
Addiction Tokyo
The Liquid Blush Foggy - 006 Brand New You

Clean Line Gel Liner - Dusk
Ilia
Clean Line Gel Liner - Dusk

Tilt Beauty, Lashscape Lengthening Mascara
Tilt Beauty
Lashscape Lengthening Mascara

sephora,

Kate Somerville
HydraKate Recharging Water Cream Moisturizer

Concert Hair

Collage of NYFW beauty trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; @aaronweiss; @jamieeschneider)

Undone, textured hair is nothing new, but I just can't ignore all the "cool girl at a concert" mentions I heard backstage. Take the mood boards at Prabal Gurung, which featured a slew of "rockstar hair" looks, or the "downtown girl" aesthetic at Lingua Franca.

Cuccculelli Shaheen went more of a '60s route, inspired by a "bohemian traveler dancing in the desert at midnight." And at Sandy Liang, claw-clipped styles appeared "a little sweaty" at the hairline and temples—you know, as if you had spent the whole night dancing. The verdict? Tousled, teased, punk-rock hair has never been cooler for 2025.

Seen Backstage

Oribe Hair Care Swept Up Volume Powder, 0.21 Oz
Oribe
Swept Up Volume Powder

Tresemme Bonding, Reduces Breakage & Finishes Styles, Golden Vanilla & Sandalwood Scent Hair Oil - 1.35 Fl Oz
Tresemmé
Bonding Oil

Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil
Amika
Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil

Invati Ultra Advanced™ Thickening Foam
Aveda
Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

