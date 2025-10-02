Leighton Meester Just Took On a New Role, Then Spilled All the Juicy Beauty Details

The news is out: Leighton Meester is stepping into a new role that's just as sweet as her acting chops. On Monday, it was announced that ahead of the actress's role in season 2 of Netflix's hit Nobody Wants This—starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell and premiering on October 23—she'll be the first person to portray the legendary Lady Godiva in a Godiva Chocolatier partnership. While the historical figure might have gone down in history as an Anglo-Saxon noblewoman known for her patronage of churches and a naked horseback ride, Meester's new portrayal is already giving us modern-day realness with mid-century makeup flair.
I caught up with a newly blonde Meester just before the news was made public and learned straight from the new Lady Godiva herself what we can look forward to seeing as the Brussels-born chocolatier embarks on its next chapter with a new face. Keep reading for an insider's look into the femme fatale–coded world of Lady Godiva.
I'd love to learn more about what this fun partnership with Godiva means to you! What was the overall vision for aligning yourself with the brand?
There are plenty of reasons to partner with Godiva, but this campaign has been so fun and meaningful for me! But mostly, I just really like chocolate, and it's not that hard to convince me to indulge in it. I've been a fan of Godiva my whole life before I even knew what it was. It was the Christmas present I could always expect Santa to bring.
To this day, I think that this chocolate can create special moments for you through just taking a bite as a special treat. The campaign is really inspirational for me. I feel very honored to carry on that joyful, strong, and bold legacy of Lady Godiva and what her story stood for. I'm able to find some humor and joy in it.
That makes so much sense! I did some research on Lady Godiva and learned so much about her. How has this collaboration allowed you to engage with this icon's legacy in a new way?
The idea of the myth and the legend is bigger than the actual person, and that goes to show her impact. … If I can to bring the legend back down to Earth by representing that kind of strength and willpower with some tongue-in-cheek humor and cheekiness, anybody can. It's an honor to partner with Godiva and become a day-to-day inspiration.
You've shared what you'll be taking away from embodying Lady Godiva, but what do you hope the impact will be on audiences, especially chocolate lovers?
If you're a fan of chocolate, it's already likely you know Godiva, but it's more than just a delicious bite—it's a day-to-day treat and a little escape that you can treat yourself to. To get through the day sometimes, I give myself some fuel with a pep talk, a nice cup of coffee, or indulging in chocolate. Those things are special and personal and really fun.
Can you share any details of your portrayal of her? I'm interested in historical beauty, and I know you've previously stepped into roles that have transported viewers to different moments in time.
That's a really good question! The story of Lady Godiva, even as the name brand for chocolate, says a lot. [The tradition] of having this woman be their longtime "spokesperson" or symbol continues to be carried on—but in a new way. My work with Godiva has been completely opposite in terms of the aesthetics.
My clothing is sort of like a cat burglar with a modern-day sleek touch. There's a nod to Lady Godiva, but it's more mod and isn't without a sense of humor. I did really push to ride the horse naked, but that did not happen.
It is part of the legend! I don't know if it's ever been proven that the ride actually happened, but I am excited to see your version of Lady Godiva come to life. Are we going to see the same mod vibes reflected in the makeup? Will you be blonde?
No, I just went blonde for a movie I'm doing now. It's a fun little change, and I'm enjoying it! I've been a redhead for the last year for the first half of my campaign with Godiva, and I think it's fitting. As far as the beauty, I think there's a more modern take on the cat eye going on there.
