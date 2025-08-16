Sorry, French Tips—Fashion People Wear This Anti-Trend Pedicure Color 365 Days a Year

Here at Who What Wear, we write a lot about summer pedicure trends, from specific nail art looks to popular summer pedicure colors. That said, something that I like to look out for during this season is those unexpected pedicure shades that fashion people can't get enough of.
It might sound a little weird, but whenever I spot someone stylish on the streets of London, I always have a quick look to see what nail color they are sporting on both their hands and feet. As it turns out, this summer it's all about those anti-trend colors, from glossy black shades (hello, onyx pedicure trend) to deep navy tones. In fact, one anti-trend pedicure color I keep seeing time and time again is burgundy.
Believe it or not, burgundy nail polish shades look incredibly chic in the summer months. This dark red and purple hue is so sophisticated, and as you'll see below, it adds an elegant touch to your summer sandals. I've rounded up some of my favourite burgundy pedicure pics to help provide you with lots of inspo, so keep on scrolling to find out more.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.